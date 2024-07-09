With prospects everywhere narrowing their list and making verbal commitments, the Rivals newswire has been busy in recent weeks. Today, national analyst Rob Cassidy looks ahead and examines a handful of prospects that could be coming off the board soon by making a couple of FutureCasts and sharing other intel related to the recruitments of various in-demand prospects. RELATED: Recent commitments that could make big impacts as freshmen

FUTURECAST: Darius Acuff Jr. to Arkansas

Acuff has been trending toward landing at Arkansas since John Calipari took the reins of the program back in April. Now it seems as though the five-star’s college recruitment could be in its final days, as rumblings about a possible July decision have begun. There’s been no official word from Acuff or his camp about a decision date as of now, but it certainly feels like things are trending in that direction. The quicker a decision comes, the better it will be for Arkansas, which is seen as the favorite to land the Michigan-born guard despite very real looming threats from Kansas as well as the in-state Wolverines.

BONUS FUTURECAST: Meleek Thomas to UConn

The defending champs have taken the lead in the race to land five-star guard Meleek Thomas, who says he hopes to have a commitment made prior to the start of his senior season in the Overtime Elite League, for which he left his Pittsburgh high school this summer. While this recruitment doesn’t seem quite as open-and-shut as Acuff’s at this point, Thomas’ June official visit to Storrs triggered serious buzz of a possible impending commitment in the grassroots basketball world. It’s worth keeping in mind that Thomas is as well-traveled from an campus-visit standpoint as any player in the 2025 class, so a quick change of momentum isn’t out of the question. That said, UConn fans have good reason to feel a surge of optimism.

A PECKING ORDER EMERGING FOR KAYDEN MINGO

With Penn State set to receive Kayden Mingo’s first official visit this fall, the race to land the four-star guard’s commitment involves a handful of schools. Recent intel coming out of the situation suggests that the Nittany Lions and Notre Dame are seen as the leaders in the clubhouse, but programs such as Wake Forest, Xavier and Virginia Tech are said to be within striking distance and will jockey for positions as they host Mingo, who intends to visit each program this fall. Mingo’s younger brother, Dylan Mingo, is a five-star prospect in the class of 2026. And while the duo is not seen as a true package deal, they admit to having discussed playing together in college in the past and will explore the possibility following Kayden’s commitment.

FEARS MOVES INTO CLASS OF 2024