As college basketball coaches scramble over the next few weeks trying to secure top talent in the all-important month of July, we take a look at four 2025 commitments over the last two weeks that could pay off big in the long run. All four prospects currently fall outside of the top 50 of the Rivals150 but have still shown enough this summer to project as an early contributor once they land on their respective college campus in the future.

Advertisement

JAMARION BATEMON TO IOWA STATE

Batemon, who checks in at No. 104 in the Rivals150, is a sharpshooter who brings the clamps on the defensive end. He has the innate ability to move without the ball, curling off screens and pin downs to get the room to launch efficiently from the perimeter. The 6-foot-3 guard brings big energy on both ends of the floor and has the quickness and athleticism to get to his spots on the floor. Batemon fits the mold of a hard-nosed TJ Otzelberger guard who should thrive in the Big 12.

*****

DAVID FOGLE TO GONZAGA

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has a big reputation as a scorer after averaging 31 points a game last high school season. He made big noise at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last month, averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists a game and now joins Mark Few with all of the potential to be Gonzaga's next underrated star. Still, Fogle’s work has gone completely unnoticed, he checks in at No. 58 overall in the Rivals150 and joining AZ Compass Prep next season and playing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic should enhance his national profile even more.

*****

JAYLEN HARRELL TO PROVIDENCE

After a dominant high school season, which culminated with Harrell taking home Massachusetts’ Gatorade Player of the Year hardware, the 6-foot-6 wing has been one of the most productive perimeter threats in the Nike EYBL, averaging 17.6 points a game for Expressions Elite. Harrell’s ability to impact the game on both ends in a variety of different ways makes him an important asset for Kim English. Harrell checks in at No. 89 overall in the Rivals150.

*****

DORIAN JONES TO OHIO STATE