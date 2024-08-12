BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The 2024 installment of Under Armour Elite 24 is officially in the books. The event included three days of action culminating in Saturday night’s game – a game that saw Team Ice, led by four-star wing Shon Abaev’s 22 points, defeat Team Fire, which was paced by 16 points from five-star Nate Ament. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was on hand for Friday’s scrimmage as well as Saturday’s game and details some of the best performances he saw during his time at the event with his own unique awards. MORE ELITE 24: Friday recap | Abaev update

MVP: Shon Abaev

Abaev acted as a point forward for Team Ice all weekend. The 6-foot-7 wing showcased his impressive guard skills, comfortably directing traffic on the perimeter and bringing the ball up the court on occasion. Abaev, whose length and ball-handling ability allow him to play a number of different roles, finished Saturday’s game with a game-high 22 points that came via 3-pointers, mid-range pull-ups and fast-break finishes. He also chipped in seven rebounds and 10 assists in the contest. His dominant performance in Brooklyn certainly helped his stock and should help him improve upon his current No. 46 ranking. Recruitment: Abeav will visit Dayton on Aug. 23, Syracuse on Aug. 30, USC on Sept. 13, Auburn on Sept. 20, Cincinnati on Oct. 2 and Maryland on Oct. 8. He says he intends to take his time to make a decision and may not announce his choice until November.

*****

DO IT ALL: Acaden Lewis

Friday’s scrimmage saw Lewis turn in one of the weekend’s most complete and impressive performances. Lewis is a gifted scorer that shot the ball well but it was his passing in both the halfcourt and on the fast break that truly turned heads. Lewis prides himself on the versatility of his game and his entire bag was on display in Brooklyn. Friday’s game saw him showcase a knack for finishing through traffic and knocking down open 3-pointers. He also showed the ability to reliably feed the post through tight windows. He finished the night with 15 points and five rebounds on 6-for-13 shooting. The full scope of Lewis’ game is impressive to say the least and seems to be consistently expanding. Recruitment: Lewis has a top eight comprised of North Carolina, Duke, UConn, Kentucky, Syracuse, Michigan, Tennessee and Auburn. He recently visited both the Orange and the Blue Devils in an unofficial capacity and plans to release his official visit schedule in the coming weeks.

*****

LONG-TERM POTENTIAL: Xzavion Staton

It’s impossible to miss the potential of the 6-foot-10 Staton, and when he flashes his upside in the way he did during Saturday’s game, it’s easy to get excited about his future. Staton is not just a talented rim protector whose long arms allow him to play bigger than his size. He’s also improved his long-range shooting ability, which has allowed him to add a massively important dimension to his game. Add in the fact that his basketball IQ is off the charts, and it’s easy to see him blossoming into a star at the college level. Staton finished the contest with just five points but blocked a game-high five shots while grabbing six rebounds. He possesses the skill set to become much more consistent as an offensive threat as he continues to mature physically and develops more confidence. Recruitment: Staton is considering programs such as UNLV, Michigan, BYU and USC, but the Wolverines and in-state Rebels seem to hold an edge as things stand. Staton will visit Michigan on Sept. 21, BYU on Nov. 2 and USC on Oct. 5. His Oct. 26 visit to UNLV, however, remains the most pivotal of the bunch.

*****

SKY’S THE LIMIT: Nate Ament

No prospect at the event has a bigger upside than the 6-foot-9 Ament, who spent the summer turning potential into high-level production. The five-star left his mark on the week that was from beginning to end, showcasing his ball-handling ability and reliable long-range shooting in Friday’s scrimmage. Saturday’s game saw the long, skilled forward knock down a deep 3-pointer, show off a mid-range fadeaway. He wasn't particularly efficient on game night, shooting just 5-for-13 from the floor, but his potential flashed in spurts all weekend. Recruitment: UConn, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia are the major players in Ament’s recruitment. His first official visit will be an Aug. 28 trip to Kentucky. Duke and Virginia are also worth monitoring closely as summer gives way to fall.

*****

GAMER: Christopher Washington

Washington arrived in New York late, missing Thursday’s practice. Still, the four-star wing announced his arrival loudly at Friday’s scrimmage, where his motor, perimeter defense and long-range jumper popped off the page. Game day saw the long, athletic Washington open the contest with a 3-pointer and finish the night with seven points and six rebounds. Recruitment: Florida State seems to have the inside track on Washington, but programs such as Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are also involved.

*****

FLOOR GENERAL: Deron Rippey

Rippey’s basketball IQ is advanced for his age and he rarely makes poor decisions with the ball in his hands. He finished Saturday’s game with 15 points and seven assists all while managing to turn the ball over just twice. The four-star point guard wastes few dribbles and gets out on the break in a hurry. He didn’t wow anyone with eye-popping scoring in Brooklyn, but the fact that he was able to massively impact the game and the scrimmage without doing so is encouraging to say the least. Rippey is one of the top guards in the class of 2026 and his ability to make his teammates better is a major reason why. Recruitment: Programs such as Arkansas, Purdue, Louisville, Syracuse, St. John’s, Providence, Michigan, Illinois are involved with Rippey. His standing as a member of the class of 2026 means his recruitment remains fluid, however, as he’s unlikely to narrow his list significantly until next year.

*****

BRIGHT FUTURE: Dylan Mingo