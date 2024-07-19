NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The 2024 Peach Jam is ongoing, but Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy’s four days at the event have come to a close. Cassidy watched dozens of high-level games inside the North Augusta Events center over the last week and now doles out awards based on some of the most head-turning performances he witnessed.

EYES ON THE TOP SPOT: Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith

Smith already carries a lofty ranking in the Rivals150, but it’s starting to become clear that the No. 7 line on which he currently sits isn’t high enough. The Virginia-based guard is playing like a top-five prospect as of late and is a more consistent long-range jumper away from finding himself in the thick of the discussion for the top spot in the class of 2026. At Peach Jam, Smith showcased a dynamic, versatile and explosive offensive game that included impressive shot creation, through-contact finishes as well as a disruptive defensive presence. With no sure thing at the top of the 2026 rankings, Smith is making a compelling case. He’ll definitely slide up in the next update, and there’s no telling how high he may ultimately rise. Recruitment: Louisville, Providence, Miami, Syracuse, Houston, Michigan and others are all involved with Smith. Expect to see some blueblood involvement down the road, however, as nearby Duke and North Carolina have been kicking the tires on the guard’s recruitment through backchannels.

*****

FLOOR GENERAL: Dylan Mingo

Dylan Mingo

One of the youngest and longest point guards in the 2026 class, Mingo’s obvious potential is turning into reliable production in various facets of the game. The 6-foot-5 Mingo impacts games in a long list of ways, not the least of which is his scoring ability. Mingo is averaging 20 points per game at Peach Jam thus far and ranks among the 16U event’s scoring leaders. He’s more than just a one-trick pony, however, as the sophomore is already a solid positional rebounder and showing signs of development as a facilitator. His long-range shooting has been a bit streaky of late but his release is repeatable and encouraging. Mingo shined particularly brightly defensively in two viewings, as his length and lateral quickness allowed him to cause absolute chaos on the perimeter, where he’s averaging a Peach Jam-best 3.5 steals per game. Recruitment: Mingo’s recruitment is in its infancy, so plenty will change. For now, however, Arkansas, Penn State and Florida State seem to be at the top of his mind. The Nittany Lions are heavily involved with his older brother, 2025 guard Kayden Mingo, so how that situation plays out may be worth monitoring.

*****

STOCK RISER: Luca Foster

Luca Foster

Foster is currently ranked as the No. 108 prospect in the Rivals150 but clearly belongs well inside the top 100. He’s sure to see his name there in the next update due to his well-rounded game and underestimated athleticism. Foster, who runs with Team Final in the EYBL, showed real two-way prowess in a Monday game against ProSkills. In that contest, Foster showed off a pair of chase-down blocks and a reliable 3-pointer stroke as well as one of the event’s top highlights in the form of an explosive, poster-worthy dunk over a long, extended defender at the rim. Foster is a bit raw and can be inconsistent from a hot selection standpoint, but there are a number of indicators that suggest he could be on the verge of putting it all together. Recruitment: Foster was recently offered by Miami and is also being pursued by programs such as Temple, Villanova and Penn State.

THE FREIGHT TRAIN: Tounde Yessoufou

Tounde Yessoufou

Few players get downhill like the explosive and muscled-up Yessoufou who is a certified weapon in transition and coming off screens. So while he has work left to do on his long-range jumper, he’s become a dominant force in most other aspects of the game. Yessoufou is averaging 21.8 points per game through four Peach Jam contests and is shooting the ball well from deep in a small sample size. The four-star wing is becoming more polished from a skill standpoint, which is pairing well with his eye-popping strength and athleticism. Recruitment: Yessoufou recently visited USC. Arizona, Washington, Kansas and Kentucky are also in the mix and worth watching closely as summer gives way to fall and a possible commitment.

*****

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Cameron Boozer

There isn’t much to say about Boozer’s game that hasn’t already been said. His dominance on the glass and in the box score has been well established, so the fact that the 22.5 points per game he is averaging ranks second at Peach Jam shocks no one. What is most striking, however, is the five-star’s relentless efficiency. Boozer shot 63 percent from the floor through his four games in Augusta, including going 6-for-10 on 3-pointers. Boozer is among the strongest prospects in his class and the 10 rebounds he is averaging are a product of that as well as his remarkable instincts when it comes to wrangling loose balls. The most remarkable part of Boozer’s game, however, might just be its consistency, as poor performances of any sort are few and far between these days. Recruitment: Boozer's recruitment feels like a two-team race with Duke and Miami being the participants. Most expect the top-ranked prospect and his twin brother, Cayden, to follow his famous father’s footsteps to Durham but the Hurricanes can’t be totally counted out at this juncture.

*****

RANKINGS CRASHER: Jaxson Terry

Jaxson Terry