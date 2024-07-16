NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The 2024 Peach Jam is ongoing, and Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has been on hand for the last two days at the marquee grassroots event. Today, he shares five stock-rising performances he’s witnessed in his two full days in the South Carolina-based events center, as prospects familiar and not-so-familiar have made impressions.

Ranking: Unranked in the class of 2025. Jeffrey arrived at Peach Jam with a three-star rating but is currently nowhere to be found in the Rivals150. That will change soon enough, however, as it’s clear that the Maryland-based guard belongs in the national rankings. The strong, sturdy Jeffrey is a reliable ball handler and gifted finisher at the rim. He also seems to thrive on contact, as he finishes through it and seems comfortable absorbing it. His physicality helps him on the defensive end as well. When his long-range shot is falling, as it has periodically this week, he can be an absolute nightmare to defend. Monday afternoon saw Jeffrey help lead his New Heights Lightning Team to a victory over Team Thad by pitching in 21 points on a tidy 9-for-14 shooting. And while his rebounding totals aren’t eye-popping, he certainly has the frame and the instincts to impact games from that standpoint as he develops. Recruitment: In-state Maryland is among the front-runners for Jeffrey, who recently picked up offers from Tennessee and Villanova, both of which are under strong consideration.

Ranking: Rivals has yet to rank the 2027 class. It’s hard to improve your ranking when your class is yet to be ranked, but Rosser is playing himself into the conversation for the top spot in 2027. Through two Peach Jam games, the forward is averaging 14 points per game but the two-way versatility he’s shown on the perimeter and in the paint is what has college coaches already getting familiar with his name. The 6-foot-8 Rosser is not only fluid when it comes to running the floor, he’s comfortable letting it fly from deep and has the look of a modern-day, floor-stretching big man. The power forward is 4-for-7 from behind the arc through two games in Augusta and showed flashes of rim-protection and shot creation on Sunday. He remains a bit raw, as most prospects of his game are, but his ceiling is lofty. Rosser, who runs with Team United, is sure to be a major national prospect and will be in the conversation for the No. 1 spot when Rivals ranks the 2027 class later this summer. Recruitment: Rosser, who will be just a sophomore this season, already holds offers from Michigan and Virginia Tech among others.

Jordan Smith

Ranking: No. 7 in the 2026 Rivals150. It’s exceedingly difficult for a five-star prospect to earn the title of “stock riser,” but Smith has done just that as he is making a strong case to move from No. 7 nationally into the top five. Will the jump be massive? No, but a leap of two to three spots is extremely significant when you’re talking about the top-10 of the Rivals 150. There are few guards in the country that impact games as completely as the hyper-athletic Smith, who is a true two-way star and becoming a more reliable three-point shooter by the month. His long-range game is still his most obvious weakness, but the strides he’s making on that front are clear. On Monday, Smith impressed with a 16-point, seven-rebound performance that saw him go 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Recruitment: Smith’s standing as a member of the 2026 class dictates that his recruitment is still taking shape. He is almost certain to pick up additional offers from heavy-hitters in the year ahead, but, for now, programs such as Florida State, Houston, Georgetown, Syracuse. Providence, Ohio State and Maryland are involved.

Jaxson Terry

Ranking: Unranked in the class of 2026. Terry isn’t a national name by any stretch, but he’s starting to make waves in the region surrounding his Massachusetts home. Currently unranked in the class of 2026, the 6-foot-5 wing has used this summer to announce himself. He continued his hot play at Peach Jam on Sunday, going off for a team-high 19 points and five rebounds for Expressions Elite 16U with head coaches such as Providence’s Kim English and Alabama’s Nate Oats sitting courtside. The long, athletic Terry showcased impressive instincts on the glass as well as the ability to handle the ball on the perimeter, where he made both 3-pointers he attempted. Just a rising junior, Terry projects as a versatile two-way wing that could become even more imposing should he add an inch or two of height down the road. Recruitment: Terry holds offers from Providence and Boston University. Friars head coach Kim English was the only coach to contact Terry the moment the contact period began at midnight on June 15, but the buzz around his recruitment has been building quickly this week.

Jacobe Whitted