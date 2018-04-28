EMERSON, Ga. – Who are college basketball's top coaches watching during the Second live period in the Atlanta area? Which players are taking off? National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi is live from the Adidas Gauntlet and the On the Radar Hoops Sweet Sixteen with his Saturday blog. MORE: Bossi's Saturday takeaways | Evans' Saturday takeaways | No. 1 Jalen Green talks recruiting and NBA



EXUM ELITE AND D1 MINNESOTA BRING OUT THE COACHES

D1 Minnesota and Exum Elite play in front of a crowd

Believe it or not, one of the most talent laden games of the day has taken place between D1 Minnesota and Utah based Exum Elite.

D1 Minnesota features five-star forward Matthew Hurt, Iowa bound four-star Patrick McCaffery, Rivals150 guard Tyrell Terry and fast rising big man Zeke Nnaji. On the other side Exum Elite counters with Rivals150 prospects Isaac Johnson, Rylan Jones (Utah) and Matt Van Komen. Not surprisingly the game has brought out a huge group of coaches and head coaches. Among those represented by head coaches are Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Xavier and Boston College while Michigan, Northern Iowa, Iowa, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Stanford, Kentucky, Memphis, Northwestern, UCLA and more were on hand. The headliner Hurt (Kansas, Minnesota and UNC) was certainly good hitting jumpers and playing strong around the baskets. However, stealing the show have been Exum's Rylan Jones and D1's Nnaji.

A clever point guard, Jones has shot the cover off the ball nailing one three after another. He's fearless and can play fast. On the other side, Nnaji is in the process of totally taking off as a prospect. He's hit a growth spurt to push 6-foot-9 and is now hitting threes, blocking shots and playing above the rim in traffic when needed. Nnaji who was offered by Minnesota in the fall has picked up recent offers from Xavier and Baylor and will make a major push for the next Rivals150.



JOSIAH JAMES IS A BIG TIME POINT GUARD THINKING VISITS

Josiah James

A five-star prospect in the class of 2019, Josiah James of TMP drew a huge crowd of coaches on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-6 point guard made the trip to the On the Radar Hoops Sweet Sixteen worth their time. A southpaw with length, athleticism and a tremendous feel for the game, James isn’t a big wing pretending to be a point guard. He’s a point guard all the way and loves to whip sharp one handed passes with either his natural left or off right hand. He drives to the rim, he has a mid range game and he hits enough deep jumpers to keep defenders honest. Watching him, I'm reminded a bit of Lonzo Ball because of his size and vision.

James – whose father Kurt James played at Michigan State in the early 80’s – said that he took unofficial visits to South Carolina and Clemson during the season. They’ve both offered as have Florida State, Florida, Tennessee and Stanford while Duke and Michigan State have become more involved and are watching closely. James said that he plans to visit Florida State, Florida, Tennessee and Stanford between the end of the spring and fall.

FOUR-STAR PAYNE SAYS FOUR ARE PRIORITIZING

Omar Payne

One of the top big men in the Southeast, Omar Payne of CP25 had several schools watching him on Saturday. Among the crowd were head coaches from USF and Iowa State along with assistants from Ohio State, TCU, UConn, N.C. State and many more. A 6-foot-9 four-star power forward who is active on the glass, Payne currently carries offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest, Florida (where he took an unofficial visit during the season) Florida State, USF, Pittsburgh, Miami and Georgia. He said at the Adidas Gauntlet that he remains open but did say four schools seem to be making him a priority. “I feel like Florida, Florida State, Wake Forest and Georgia are really prioritizing me,” Payne told Rivals.com. “They make me feel like I’m one of their main priorities with the attention they are giving.” Payne says he won’t decide until at least the end of the summer and said he would like to use all five of his official visits. When asked if the four who are prioritizing him are assured visits, Payne wouldn’t commit to that and said he’s trying to stay open but they are in good shape depending on how things unfold the rest of the summer.

FLORIDA WING DIANTE SMITH'S STOCK IS SOARING

Diante Smith

One of the hottest names coming out of the first April live period was 6-foot-7 small forward Diante Smith. He’s not cooling off anytime soon. Playing with Showtime Hoops, Smith looked every bit the part of a high major wing prospect and somebody who needs serious consideration for the next Rivals150. He’s got size, he’s athletic, he hit jumpers and he showed a ton of heart on the defensive end. Recently his recruiting has gone through the roof as Iowa State, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, South Florida and Dayton have now all offered. He’s been on campus at both Florida and Florida State and has additional interest from Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Alabama and Georgia. Smith said that he plans to visit Dayton later on this spring. On Saturday he was watched by every school on his list including head coaches from Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.

HARVELL ABOUT TO BE A BIG NAME IN 2020

Austin Harvell