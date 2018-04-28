INDIANAPOLIS – The first night of the second spring evaluation period tipped off in Indianapolis as the Nike EYBL pitted some of the best up-and-coming talent. Friday was highlighted by limited coaching section for second-ranked James Wiseman , what I see in BJ Boston , and an examination of which coaches were watching who.

On one court was Vernon Carey, Rivals’ top-ranked junior, with UNC’s Roy Williams, Miami’s Jim Larranaga and assistants from Kentucky and Duke on hand. And 15 feet away was the second-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, James Wiseman. The two will be compared and contrasted for years to come. Unlike Carey, who has no shortage of college suitors, the limited amount of coaches on hand to see Wiseman is part perplexing and another part intriguing.



Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway was the only coach on hand for Wiseman, joined by recently named assistant Mike Miller. The Tigers are attempting to build a wall around the city and fortunately for the Tigers, little resistance has been offered. Not one single coach was on hand for Wiseman or his Rivals150 teammates including Chandler Lawson and Malcolm Dandridge.

Is the rest of America giving up on Wiseman and his Bluff City Legends’ teammates? It sure looks that way. Are we saying that Wiseman is a done deal for Memphis? No, but the fact that it was the opening night of the second live period and it was lonely Memphis on hand for someone that could push a league contender into national contender status is a story that is hard to script, that is if it wasn’t for Hardaway being involved.

MORE MEMPHIS: TigerSportsReport.com