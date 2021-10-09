2025 prospect Trent Sisley reels in his first D-I offer
Earlier this week, Purdue extended an offer to 6-foot-7 2025 prospect Trent Sisley. It was the first D-I offer for Sisley, an in-state prospect from Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills High.
"I am an athletic wing who can score on all three levels,” Sisley said. “I am an aggressive driver as well as a 3-point shooter who can also play the point at times.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PURDUE: “I like their style and coaching staff. I really like coach (Matt) Painter. It’s also a great academic school. Coach Painter flew in to watch me Wednesday morning before school and then me and my dad called him later that night. We had a great conversation and he offered me over the phone. (Assistant) coach (Paul) Lusk had also watched me a few weeks earlier at school, too.”
MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT: “I haven’t been on any visits yet, but I have been in contact with other schools like Indiana, Evansville, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Northwestern as well. I grew up an Indiana fan. My dad, Matt, played at Southeast Missouri State, and my brother Blake is a freshman at Evansville this year.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Sisley is a high-flying and mobile forward who played this summer with the Indy Heat (Ind.) EYBL 15u team. Not only does he move well, he also has ball skills and range that make him a very intriguing prospect as he continues to grow into his frame. While he has yet to play in a varsity game he has basketball in his genetic makeup. This Purdue offer was a big one, but more will be on the way as his career continues to move forward.