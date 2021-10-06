Five-star Justin Edwards talks UConn, Penn State, Kentucky

MANALAPAN, NJ -- The No. 8 player in the 2023 class, Justin Edwards already has a long list of scholarship offers with more seemingly on the horizon. The five-star wing recently discussed the major players in his recruitment with Rivals.com.

IN HIS WORDS:

ON UCONN

“They're in contact the most. We talk a lot. Coach Kimani [Young]; that’s my guy. I went up there on a visit and I love the way they work. I love the mentality of getting better. They stress that a lot. It’s a big thing for them.”

ON KIMANI YOUNG

“He’s my guy. We can talk about anything. We talk about stuff that isn’t basketball.”

ON OTHER COACHES WITH WHOM HE FEELS CLOSE

“There aren’t really other ones like coach Kimani, but Penn State is really cool. They care about my development. They talk to me about how to get better and become a pro. I’m trying to get more physical and work on my right hand.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO HOME FOR COLLEGE

“No, I want to get far from home. UConn is like, what, five hours? That’s good enough. It’s a good enough distance from Philly.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Penn State talks to me a lot. Oh, and Maryland. Now Kentucky is coming heavy. They talk to me every other day.”

ON KENTUCKY

“They want me to come down on a visit before they actually offer me. That’s what they say, so I’m going to go down. I don’t know when yet, but it will be sometime in October. I think they’re going to offer me on the visit.”

