I've Got Five On It: Class of 2024 prospects that may be ranked

With Rivals.com set to announce its initial 2024 rankings on Oct. 20, it’s a good time to take a peek ahead at some of the young prospects that project as national recruits down the line. This week in I Got Five On It, Rob Cassidy explores five prospects fans are likely to see when the rankings become public in just a couple weeks. The list isn’t indicative of the top five players in the 2024 class, but rather a cross section of highly regarded prospects that will pique the interest of college basketball fans by breaking into the mainstream recruiting conversation going forward..

WHERE HE’S FROM: A Garden State-born small forward, Cunningham attends New Jersey's Gill St. Bernard's School, where he plays alongside a number of high-level prospects, including 2023 five-star Mackenzie Mgbako. WHO HE IS: At 6-foot-7 and brimming with guard skills, Cunningham is a wing built for modern basketball. He shines as a shooter despite his young age. Cunningham’s rare blend of size and athleticism allows him to get to the rim as well. There simply aren’t many prospects his size that move as well as Cunningham. The versatility and scoring ability he brings to the table are capable of turning heads. EARLY OFFERS: Maryland, LSU, Creighton, DePaul and Rutgers among others have already offered Cunningham.

WHERE HE’S FROM: Knox attends Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School and will be one of the top public school prospects in the class. WHO HE IS: The younger brother of former Kentucky star turned first-round pick Kevin Knox, Karter plays the summer circuit with the Sunshine State’s E1T1 Organization, which has exposed him to top-flight competition. Knox already stands 6-foot-5 and comes with long arms that allow him to play even bigger than his long frame. His reputation is that of a versatile wing capable of playing above the rim, but he’ll really come into his own as he matures as a shooter. He has the ceiling and the skill set of a top 15 prospect. EARLY OFFERS: Knox is awaiting his first offer, but he won’t lack for options at this time next year. He played the summer circuit with a loaded 16U squad for which he wasn’t the featured player. His college options will expand in a hurry. Kentucky could obviously be a major player here should the Wildcats decide to press.

WHERE HE’S FROM: Hailing from Bowie, Md., Tucker attends Mount Saint Joseph Catholic High School in Baltimore and plays the summer circuit with the ​​Team Loaded organization out of Virginia. WHO HE IS: Tucker has the skill set to lock up for a top five ranking and one of a small handful of prospects under consideration for the top spot. Tucker is all of 6-foot-6 and is a confident scorer that is unafraid to take over a game when need be. Tucker played and shined for the United States 16u national team this summer. Our Jamie Shaw is incredibly high on the sophomore after seeing him in action on multiple occasions. EARLY OFFERS: Tucker's father played for both Maryland and George Mason, both of which have already offered. Schools such as LSU, Illinois and Penn State have also made things official.

WHERE HE’S FROM: An Atlanta-area prospect, Howard played last season at suburban Norcross High School, where he was part of a loaded roster. He’s been linked to Kanye West’s new prep school Donda Academy, however, and could play next season at the California-based institution. WHO HE IS: Howard is all upside, as he boasts the length, athleticism and scoring ability to be great. The 6-foot-6 wing has some room to grow as a defender and a distance shooter but he already has a knack for getting to his spots and finishing at the rack with either hand. At last month’s DT Academy event, he showed the ability to facilitate for teammates as well as create off the bounce. Howard has a top-five ceiling if he becomes more consistent as a shooter and defender. EARLY OFFERS: Howard has a host of early offers from high-major programs, but Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas and Auburn seem most involved at this juncture. That, of course, is subject to change as his recruitment evolves.

