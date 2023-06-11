Brown has marksman-like accuracy with a quick trigger and the type of feel that make coaches want to hand over the keys from day one. Brown has great pace and thrives as a playmaker, finding his teammates in optimal scoring positions. He’ll need to add strength, but Brown’s skill set will keep him a hot commodity in the class. Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, Central Florida and many others are certain to be calling.

*****

The 6-foot-5 floor general has obliterated the competition all spring, but he was particularly dominant in the fourth and final session of the Nike EYBL, averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals a game. That’s after averaging 33 points a game during the high school season at Emmanuel Christian Academy (Toledo, Ohio). He can expect everyone from Texas A&M to St. John’s to Ohio State to UCLA to Michigan State, among many others, to be on the line.

*****

Green is a special blend of quickness and speed with a quick trigger and a devastating mid-range game. He’s just as potent getting to the rim and can efficiently knock down the perimeter jump shot. Green’s athleticism sets him apart from the field and his motor translates on both ends of the floor. He can expect to hear from Alabama, Houston, Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma, among many others.

*****

Jackson has been one of the toughest defensive assignments in the Nike EYBL E16 all spring, evident of his production. The 6-foot-2 point guard is averaging 30 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists a game. In the fourth and final session of the EYBL last week, Jackson shot 50% from the 3-point line. His greatest asset is his ability to keep the defense off balance as a lethal scorer and playmaker at all three levels. Virginia Tech, Cal, Penn State, Houston, Syracuse and Alabama, among many others, will likely be in a mad dash to see who sends the first text.

*****