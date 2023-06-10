“For me, I always want to know where my game is at, so I have to play against the best,” said Easter, who checks in at No. 33 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025. “I’m not one of those guys who worries about the competition and how it could affect things if I don’t play well; I go looking for the competition all the time. My parents have always taught me to approach it that way, so that’s all I know.”

This spring, Easter, a rising junior, opted to play up at the 17U level of the Nike EYBL, the most competitive league in the country. Last week, the 6-foot-5 point guard announced that he was joining La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) in the NIBC, the country’s most grueling high school league.

Easter has put in sweat equity and made moves with an eye on the future that back up the proclamation.

When Jerry Easter II says he wants to be as prepared as possible for the next level it’s not just a cliché throwaway line to enhance his brand.

That strategy has produced dominant results this spring running with All-Ohio in the EYBL, Easter is coming off of the fourth and final session, in which he averaged 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals a game.

This past season at Emmanuel Christian Academy (Toledo, Ohio), Easter pumped in 33 points a game, including a season-high 51 points in one game.

The secret to his dominance, according to Easter, is simply his strategy.

“My best attribute as a point guard is that I like to establish my teammates first,” Easter said. “I want to get them in the right spots and get them going. Then, I’ll pick up my scoring as I need to. That works for me. I just love to make plays.”

Easter said he’s made big strides with his jump shot over the last year after breaking his wrist during his freshman year.

“It took awhile to build that back up, so I’m really happy with my form and how it feels now,” Easter said. “I also feel like I’ve improved as a more vocal leader and staying aggressive more. I have a long way to go, but it makes me want to go harder as I see the growth with the work I’m already putting in.”

Scary thought for future projections, but for the college coaches courting Easter it just intensifies their pursuit.

Texas A&M, St. John’s and USC are the latest schools to jump in for Easter this spring, joining Ohio State, UCLA, Michigan State, Louisville, Memphis, Cincinnati, Washington, Arizona State, South Carolina, Illinois and Missouri, among many others.

On June 15 at midnight, college coaches are permitted to contact rising juniors like Easter directly, a date that Easter is eagerly anticipating.

“I plan on keeping a journal as I talk to the coaches,” Easter said. “I feel like that will help me keep up with what they’re saying, so when it’s time to narrow things down or make a decision it’ll make it easier.”

Easter has already taken unofficial visits to Ohio State and UCLA and plans to take officials to Ohio State, Kentucky, Michigan State and Louisville in the coming weeks and months.

“I don’t have dates right now, but I’m gonna work on that,” Easter said. “I’ll start with those because they’re closer to home. Then, I’ll just go from there with other visits.”

In terms of a timeline for a decision, Easter said he “definitely” considers the infamous transfer portal in addition to the potential talent pool that would be on campus when he arrives.

“I think I’ll wait awhile because I haven’t seen a lot of schools, but I have to think about things like the portal,” Easter said. “I just want to play with other high-level guys and play at the school that fits me best. The bottom line is that I want to win, that’s why I play up and that’s why I’m at La Lumiere in the NIBC. I’m preparing for the future now.”