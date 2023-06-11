LAS VEGAS – The son of No Limit Records recording artist Silkk the Shocker, Vyctorius Miller is blazing a different path than his famous father. The California-born guard is the No. 31 prospect in the 2024 Rivals150 and already has a long list of post-high school options. He recently sat down with Rivals to discuss those options and provide an update on his recruitment.

ON THE OVERTIME ELITE PRO LEAGUE

“We’re talking. They have a lot of good players over there. They develop guys very well. That’s what they tell me. I know if I go there, I’ll be playing against top players every day.”

ON IF HE PLANS TO GO TO COLLEGE

“Yeah. That’s the plan. As of right now, I’ll probably do college.”

ON COLLEGES IN THE MIX

“I talk to Kansas, USC, Oregon, Maryland, Auburn and a few other ones. There’s a lot of them.”

ON OFFICIAL VISITS

“I’m not ready for visits yet. I’m going to wait until after the summer, when the students are there. I want to get the full experience.”

ON KANSAS

“We damn near talk, like every day. I have a relationship with everyone on the coaching staff. I’ve already been there on an unofficial, so I got a little comfortable that way. I went there and got to see a football game.”

ON BILL SELF

“He’s real down to earth, He’ll let you know what it is. He’s straight to the point. I like that about him. He says he can take my game to the highest level and not hold me back. He’ll help me do what I do because he likes my game.”

ON HIS FAMILIARITY WITH HOMETOWN USC

“I know Bronny (James), Isaiah (Collier) and I know Brandon Gardner," he said. "Those guys tell me about USC, and the things they tell me are one of the main reasons why I want to consider USC and talk to them. Then, my uncle (DeMar DeRozan) went there.”

ON AUBURN

“They have a great player named Tahaad (Pettiford) going there, so playing with him would be good.”