Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

The loaded 2020 recruiting class is full of competitive guards, including Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes, RJ Hampton and BJ Boston, to name a few. Right on the heels of those ranked in the top 10 is the quiet, non-showy wing Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation but has goals of climbing the ranks this high school season and next summer. "Seeing Jalen (Green) at the top, Scottie (Barnes) and Evan Mobley, it motivates me to keep working. It challenges me to put that extra time in the gym, to take those extra shots. Whoever the No.1 player is, that's where I want to be. It just shows that's who people think are great and I want to be considered a great player, too," Cunningham told Rivals.com. "I would love to have a breakout AAU season like Kahlil (Whitney) and Jaden (McDaniels) had this year. I played on the U16 team this year (on Nike's EYBL) so I still feel like I'm a little under the radar or people don't really know me yet," Cunningham said. After the weekend Cunningham had at the USA Basketball training camp, I could see him coming out and turning heads once the spring and summer AAU season hits. The talented wing was making excellent passes in transition and half-court play, knocking down tough shots behind the arc and doing pretty much everything that was asked of him during drills. Cunningham was one of the breakout players of the weekend in a highly competitive group of players from the 2019 and 2020 class. MORE: Five-star Oscar Tshiebwe commits to West Virginia





