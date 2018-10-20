West Virginia picked up one of its biggest commitments this century in the form of five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe. A 6-foot-8, chiseled and physical frontcourt prospect, Tshiebwe’s pledge gives Bob Huggins an immediate interior force beginning next year

The top-25 prospect spoke on his decision. “I just felt really comfortable there and with all of the coaches. They have been on me for the longest time and just for me, I just felt the best there and that they could make me the best I can be. I feel like I am the most comfortable around Coach (Bob) Huggins compared to any of the coaches that were recruiting me,” Tshiebwe told Rivals.com. “He is nice to me and has always said that he wants to coach me and wants me to play for him. He said that he is going to treat me like his son and push me every day. He has always said that I was his only guy that he wanted and that I was his priority.

“I think I can be great there and I can really trust the coaches. They have said they can help me achieve my dreams and they said they are going to give me the map and if you follow it and you work hard and really want it, that you can reach your dreams of the NBA.”