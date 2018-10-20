Five-star Oscar Tshiebwe makes it official for WVU
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
West Virginia picked up one of its biggest commitments this century in the form of five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe. A 6-foot-8, chiseled and physical frontcourt prospect, Tshiebwe’s pledge gives Bob Huggins an immediate interior force beginning next year
The top-25 prospect spoke on his decision. “I just felt really comfortable there and with all of the coaches. They have been on me for the longest time and just for me, I just felt the best there and that they could make me the best I can be. I feel like I am the most comfortable around Coach (Bob) Huggins compared to any of the coaches that were recruiting me,” Tshiebwe told Rivals.com. “He is nice to me and has always said that he wants to coach me and wants me to play for him. He said that he is going to treat me like his son and push me every day. He has always said that I was his only guy that he wanted and that I was his priority.
“I think I can be great there and I can really trust the coaches. They have said they can help me achieve my dreams and they said they are going to give me the map and if you follow it and you work hard and really want it, that you can reach your dreams of the NBA.”
A native of Congo, Tshiebwe was a relatively lightly recruited prospect for the past few years, though he remained a priority for WVU dating back to his underclassman years. With connections to current WVU standout Sagaba Konate as both attended Kennedy Catholic High School, Tshiebwe is likely the long-term replacement for the Mountaineers’ sensation.
Displaying tremendous strength, a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and one of the best motors in America, Tshiebwe has become known for his ability to rebound the basketball. One of the very best to do as such within recent memory, it is his workmanlike mentality that caused Tshiebwe ascend the Rivals150 within the past several months, now placing him among the elite and as a five-star prospect.
Defeating Kentucky, Illinois and Baylor for his commitment, Tshiebwe was a terror on the adidas circuit this summer. The headliner for the ITPS Wildcats’ program, he posted per-game averages of 21.3 points (on 61 percent shooting from the floor), 11.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.
West Virginia’s first five-star commitment since 2008 (Devin Ebanks), Tshiebwe is one of Huggins’ biggest wins on the recruiting trail and his greatest since taking over at WVU. Joining the five-star next fall will be three-star guard Miles McBride, a tough and versatile backcourt prospect that, just like Tshiebwe, should excel under Huggins’ watch.