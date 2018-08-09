LAS VEGAS – One of the most versatile and well-rounded prospects in America, Cade Cunningham has quickly amassed a handful of power offers and interest this summer. Duke , Michigan , Virginia , Texas and Oklahoma State are just a few programs that are in pursuit of the five-star wing.

Duke: “Obviously, it is a great school and they produce a lot of pros. I don’t really talk about my recruitment but Coach K is a great coach and to have someone like him looking at you like that is such a great honor.”

Michigan: “Coach (John) Beilein is a fantastic coach; he develops all of his players. It is amazing. It is a blessing to have them on me and I am obviously interested in everybody recruiting me but he is a great coach and we will see how it goes.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach (Mike) Boynton is a great guy. I love him. Having him check me out throughout the month is awesome to have his support like that.”

Virginia: “He (Tony Bennett) likes defense and I like defense. I have talked to him quite a few times and he just likes the way that I play and the way that I defend. I am a big guard and he has put a lot of guys like me in the pros like Malcolm Brogdon and a few others. That is another one that I am interested in.”

Texas: “I grew up a Texas fan. Shaka Smart, he came in and has been getting all of these big-time guys so it is a great program and it is not too far from home so my family could watch me so that is just another one that I will be interested in.”