Five-star Cade Cunningham in no hurry as junior season approaches
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
LAS VEGAS – One of the most versatile and well-rounded prospects in America, Cade Cunningham has quickly amassed a handful of power offers and interest this summer. Duke, Michigan, Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma State are just a few programs that are in pursuit of the five-star wing.
MORE: Reaction to new recruiting rules | Which new coach needs a big-time class?
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Duke: “Obviously, it is a great school and they produce a lot of pros. I don’t really talk about my recruitment but Coach K is a great coach and to have someone like him looking at you like that is such a great honor.”
Michigan: “Coach (John) Beilein is a fantastic coach; he develops all of his players. It is amazing. It is a blessing to have them on me and I am obviously interested in everybody recruiting me but he is a great coach and we will see how it goes.”
Oklahoma State: “Coach (Mike) Boynton is a great guy. I love him. Having him check me out throughout the month is awesome to have his support like that.”
Virginia: “He (Tony Bennett) likes defense and I like defense. I have talked to him quite a few times and he just likes the way that I play and the way that I defend. I am a big guard and he has put a lot of guys like me in the pros like Malcolm Brogdon and a few others. That is another one that I am interested in.”
Texas: “I grew up a Texas fan. Shaka Smart, he came in and has been getting all of these big-time guys so it is a great program and it is not too far from home so my family could watch me so that is just another one that I will be interested in.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Look for Cunningham to keep his recruitment close to vest moving forward. He and his family went through the recruiting process with his older brother, who went to SMU, and should be very familiar with the many dimensions that a high-major prospect faces.
The hardwood commands most of Cunningham's attention right now, so don't expect a commitment in the near future.