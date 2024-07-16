“I love playing with those guys, but I love to compete against them even if they’re like my brothers,” said Grady, who checks in at No. 44 overall in the Rivals 150. “I don’t care if you’re No. 1 or No. 200, I’m gonna treat you the same. I’m gonna try and kill whatever’s in front of me. That’s just me. That’s who I am.”

Yes, that includes during his high school season when he played alongside the country’s No. 1 senior A.J. Dybantsa and No. 2 junior Tyran Stokes .

“Whenever I’m on the floor I feel like I’m the best player on the floor,” Grady said. “That’s just how I’m wired.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Winters Grady doesn’t care how it sounds because it’s the fuel he uses to amp him up to hit the floor and maximize his abilities on the hardwood.

It’s a mentality that’s made Grady one of the most sought after prospects in the 2025 class with Arizona State, Clemson, Xavier, Oregon, Michigan and Iowa, among many others, all in pursuit.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Grady said. “I’m planning on cutting my list down to around six or seven about a week after we leave Rock Hill. I’ve already set up some officials that I’m looking forward to.”

This fall, Grady will head to Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan and Creighton.

“I’m in talks with a couple other schools to set up visits too,” Grady said. “I went to USC for an unofficial a week ago and I’ve taken two unofficials to Oregon. I just want to get out and see these schools and get a feel for them.”

It’s been clear this weekend that the feeling is mutual, Grady’s games have been a hot spot for most of the coaches on his inordinate list.

On Saturday, Grady gave them another show, posting 36 points and eight rebounds to lead Jalen Green Elite past NY Gauchos 82-68.

“It’s fun, but it’s a lot,” Grady said. “Sometimes I can be on the phone for like three and four hours talking, so I have to get it down so I can really learn about the schools. I really want to be in a system with freedom, but with standards. I want a balance. I just don’t want to be a robot, I want to be able to use all of my tools, and I want to win. Those things will weigh heaviest for me.”