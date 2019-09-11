*****

Oklahoma State had a HAUL of highly ranked 2020 recruits in Stillwater on Saturday, including Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker, and JT Thor. What percentage do you give Coach Boynton of landing each of them? — Phillip (@OKTXARPoke) September 8, 2019

Mike Boynton (AP Images)

Oklahoma State has not backed away from chasing the very best in the 2020 class. Cade Cunningham is priority A, B and C, and while Mike Boynton has a great relationship with him and just hired his brother as an assistant coach, I still don’t think that the five-star is a done deal for OK State. Instead, I will say that it is 50 percent in OSU’s favor, with North Carolina holding a 40-percent chance. Washington is the darkhorse. J.T. Thor took his first official visit to Stillwater over the weekend, and I give the Cowboys a 50-percent shot with him. Much will ride on Cunningham, though. If OK State lands the top-ranked guard, Thor would likely follow. As for Rondel Walker, he is down to a final five, but Kansas State and Texas are the two to beat, along with Boynton’s bunch. Joining Cunningham, his travel teammate, in Stillwater may further intrigue Walker, which gives the Cowboys a 35-percent shot with the four-star senior.

Where do you think this N.C. State class ends up? Seems like Keatts is getting kids on campus but not closing. — tuffy_1994 (@tuffy_1994) September 8, 2019

I wouldn’t doubt Kevin Keatts on the recruiting trail. The Wolfpack have already landed the commitment of power forward Nick Farrar and have made great strides with John Hugley, a four-star center out of Ohio. There was a thought that he was close to committing following his visit last week, and while he decided to hold off,the Wolfpack stilll sit in a good spot. Josh Hall was forced to postpone his official visit to NC State over the weekend, but he will visit the ACC program later this fall. One prospect that did visit was Cam Hayes. He just reclassified into the 2020 class, and as long as North Carolina doesn’t offer Keatts should have a strong chance with him. Shakeel Moore, Tristan Maxwell and Cam Thomas are three others to watch, with the latter being the Wolfpack's top scoring guard target. Farrar, Hugley, Hall and Hayes would make up a very strong class – one that is within reach.

Where does Alabama stand with some of their 2020 targets? — #BeatSC (@aterry65) September 9, 2019

Alabama is out on Earl Timberlake but it is in a good spot with Nimari Burnett. The five-star guard will visit Tuscaloosa on the weekend of Sept. 27. The Crimson Tide are battling Michigan, Oregon and Texas Tech for his services. Josh Hall should visit the SEC program later this year, though his signing is not expected until the spring. Rongie Gordon is an option in the frontcourt, as is Isaiah Jackson. The five-star power forward just visited Kentucky two weeks ago, and the Tide are fending off not just UK but also Syracuse and a few others for his commitment. Look for Alabama to pursue a handful of other wing options in the 2020 class and monitor the junior college ranks, with Burnett the likeliest of the group to ultimately commit to Nate Oats’ program.

Get real with me. What are Bruce Pearl and Auburn’s chances with Jalen Green? — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) September 9, 2019

Not great. Auburn securing an official visit from Jalen Green was a surprise, and if the Tigers were to land his commitment it might be the greatest upset in the 2020 class. Green just took an unofficial visit to USC over the weekend, and he will visit Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and Oregon in the coming weeks. The Tigers are definitely playing catch-up with Kentucky, Memphis and Oregon. Bruce Pearl has shown that he can win some of the more high-pressure recruitments, but Pearl's very best might not be enough to lure Green to Auburn next fall.

Who else do you think joins Alyn Breed in Providence’s 2020 class? — PCBB (@PCBBfan) September 8, 2019

How can UK haul in all of these SG’s and SF’s and not focus more on their weakness of PF and C ? — Jimmy Womack (@jwomack44) September 8, 2019