Another round of #TwitterTuesday is on the docket with a plethora of questions related to some of the top high school talent and their eventual landing spot. This week, we examine Kentucky's needs this fall, Tennessee's elite recruiting class, when Louisville might strike, the latest with Cam Hayes, and how Indiana can squelch its lead guard need.



Besides Clarke, who do you believe will the other guard option for Kentucky? And What front court players are likely for the cats? — Eli (@elihays03) September 8, 2019

Barnes and TN on fire. Will this be best class in TN history come signing day? So much for #RetirementRick — Randall Holzberger (@rholzber1) September 9, 2019

Jaden Springer (Courtesy of Under Armour)

So what’s going on with Louisville and their targets? Like who do they land first? — BigCardinalFan (@CardinalBig) September 8, 2019

I would expect Louisville to get on the board sometime soon with Deivon Smith being the likeliest. The top-50 guard just visited over the weekend and since he has no others scheduled, chances look good for Louisville’s sake. Where they go from there is the question. They need another guard, which is why they will host DJ Steward and Caleb Love on the final weekend of September. Either would do in erasing the Cardinals’ backcourt needs. That is also why they continue to prioritize Askew, a top-10 junior that could reclassify into the 2020 class. Josh Hall visited Louisville two weeks ago but will not sign until the spring. Hunter Dickinson visited earlier in the year but it seems like he could be looking at other suitors. The Cardinals do have a chance with Jaemyn Brakefield, but he won’t decide until later in the year, while Isaiah Jackson is more of a battle among Alabama, Kentucky and Syracuse. However, junior college standout Jayden Scrubb is a potential wing commitment and if he does pass on the NBA next fall, Louisville is a potential destination.

Prediction for Cam Hayes after his reclassification? — nicʞ (@ncgrpy) September 9, 2019

NC State. Cam Hayes and his family were wowed by his visit over the weekend and it would seem the Wolfpack are the team to beat. Whether they land the premier playmaker remains to be seen, but they are in a fantastic spot for him. North Carolina has shown heavy interest in Hayes up until this point but has yet to offer him. Who has offered are Louisville, Maryland and Tennessee, three programs that are expected to host Hayes in the coming weeks.

Indiana needs a 2020 PG, but it seems unlikely that they land the guys they are mentioned with the most (Caleb Love, RJ Davis). Which PG do you think they end up with in this class? — Brad Cavallaro (@BradCav2) September 8, 2019

Hassan Diarra (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)