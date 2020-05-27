In this week's Wednesdays Leftovers, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans dishes the latest on Jonathan Kuminga, breaks down Indiana’s chances with Trey Kaufman and identifies potential leaders for a handful of other top junior prospects.

Which college has the best chance at getting Jon Kuminga? What are the chances he goes to the g league? — Texas Tech Fan (@Die_Hard_TTUfan) May 24, 2020

This is a difficult question to answer as Jonathan Kuminga has never been willing to tip his hand much with his recruitment. On Friday, the nation’s top 2021 prospect narrowed his focus to a final four of Auburn, Duke, Kentucky and Texas Tech, while also listing the G League as a viable option. Auburn and Texas Tech are the two programs to beat. I am a bit surprised Georgia didn’t make the cut as the Bulldogs were the final program to host him for an unofficial visit before the pandemic set in. Duke and Kentucky remain in the picture, but it would surprise me if either landed Kuminga. Auburn currently holds my FutureCast selection, but that could switch to Texas Tech as we edge closer towards his decision. However, Kuminga signing with the G League is the most likely outcome. While discussions between the G League and Kuminga are not very advanced, this could be another example of an elite prospect choosing a professional path over attending college. Everything points to a decision being made before the end of summer.

Is Indiana still the favorite for Trey Kaufman? Social media seems like it’s a done deal but what is the hold up? — Rahim (@rahkaflakalakha) May 24, 2020

Trey Kaufman (GoldandBlack.com)

Yes, Indiana is still the team to beat for Trey Kaufman, but that doesn’t mean that a commitment is right around the corner. While some of his peers in the 2021 Rivals150 have come to a quick college decision, Kaufman doesn’t seem to be in a rush. Kaufman has only taken official visits thus far to Indiana and Purdue. While the ability to connect with various coaching staffs via Zoom calls and virtual visits has helped, those solutions don't replace in-person, on-campus visits. Louisville, Virginia and Xavier have done their best to hold him off from committing, and Kentucky and North Carolina have also shown interest, but I expect Kaufman to ultimately choose the Hoosiers.

Who are Jalen Warley's leaders in recruiting? — Wolverine SZN〽️〽️〽️ (@Bossinyourface1) May 24, 2020

Jalen Warley (GoFlashWin.com)

Don’t look for an early decision from Jalen Warley, who is one of the most well-rounded guards in the 2021 class. I was expecting Warley to become a nationally prioritized recruit this spring and even though he was unable to showcase his abilities on the travel circuit, his recruitment has still taken off. Marquette, Maryland, Oregon and Pitt have recruited Warley for the longest and it seems that they are in a good spot. Florida State has come to value bigger guards like Warley and he seems to have strong interest in the ACC power. Louisville, Michigan and Memphis are a few other programs to monitor. Look for Warley to play the process out further and visit a few of his potential suitors once visits are allowed.

Recruiting update on 2021 Carter Whitt #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) May 24, 2020

Carter Whitt (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Carter Whitt decided against reclassifying last month and opted to remain in his original 2021 class. That doesn’t mean that his previous finalists, Boston College, NC State, Nebraska, Ohio State and Virginia Tech, have all backed off from recruiting him, but now he is wide open again with the recruiting process. In recent weeks, Whitt’s offer list has expanded to include Arkansas, Memphis and St. Mary’s. The new staff at Wake Forest has begun to prioritize him, Florida has also picked things up with Whitt, while Alabama and Michigan appear close to offering. It doesn’t appear that Whitt is anywhere close to making his college decision. Confidently set on remaining in the 2021 class, Whitt has five more official visits to use that he could exhaust once the rules allow for it. His class is at a loss for great depth at his respective spot on the floor, so expect for a nationally prioritized recruitment from here on out.

Where do see Roosevelt Wheeler, Sam Ayomide and Kuluel Mading landing right now? — David Hazera (@hazeraburke) May 25, 2020

Roosevelt Wheeler