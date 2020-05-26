*****

1. WEAVER LOOKS LIKE A FIT AT DAYTON

Elijah Weaver (AP Images)

There aren’t many potential impact transfers left out there for winning programs, but I feel like coach Anthony Grant and Dayton got themselves a good one in USC sophomore Elijah Weaver. An athletic guard with good size, Weaver ranked No. 58 nationally in the class of 2018 coming out of high school in Florida. At USC, he scored just over five points per game as a freshman and then averaged 6.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 22 minutes a night for the Trojans during the 2019-20 season. Those are solid numbers in 22 minutes a night, but not overwhelming. So why do I like him so much at Dayton? For one, I feel like he was on the verge of breaking out at USC. His ability to play all three perimeter positions, his athleticism and experience were set to help him make a big step forward. Also, he’s a great fit for what has worked for Grant at Dayton. Versatile, positionless athletes with maturity have served the Flyers well, and Weaver will turn 23 during his first season on the floor at Dayton (assuming he’s not given a waiver to play immediately). Before he’s done at Dayton, I’d expect Weaver to be an All-Atlantic 10 level player and to help the program continue to roll.

VIRGINIA SOPHOMORE KEEPS ADDING ATTENTION

Coming off of a monster sophomore season at Elkton (Va.) East Rockingham, 6-foot-7 forward Tyler Nickel looked primed for a big summer on the grassroots circuit with Team Loaded. COVID-19 has kept him sidelined, but it hasn't hurt Nickel’s recruitment in any way. After scoring nearly 1,500 points during his first two years of high school, Nickel now has offers from James Madison, Old Dominion, Penn State, VCU and Virginia Tech. He has tremendous size, can shoot with range beyond the three-point line and plays multiple positions with skill and a high motor. Because of his versatility and skill, Nickel is primed to make a move into our 2022 rankings next week, and he’s also gotten additional interest from Clemson, Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas Tech and Virginia, among others. Last fall, he saw Georgetown, James Madison, Ohio State, Richmond, VCU, Virginia and Virginia Tech. “Tyler’s competitiveness and versatility set him apart," said East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes. "He is a bonafide scorer on all three levels and has increased his three-point range significantly. His willingness to compete on defense and on the boards complement his offensive firepower. He has the self-motivated dedication and drive to improve his game in all aspects and is eager to prove himself against the best players in the country." Look for his recruitment to continue to expand as more programs find out about him and mark him down as one to watch, especially if grassroots events are able to fire up in the late summer.

THE LATEST ON BOTH GACH