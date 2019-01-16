Walker Kessler

Will Walker Kessler be Tony Bennett’s first 5🌟? — Mem Gym (@MemGym) January 13, 2019

I am going to say no, but Virginia is much more in the hunt for Walker Kessler than many believe. Duke just offered the top 10 center, and the masses quickly assumed that he is Durham-bound. He definitely could be in the long run, but Kessler has remained rather patient with the recruiting process. Georgia was the team to beat prior to his breakout toward the end of last summer, thanks to the Bulldogs' proximity to him and his family ties to the school. First-year head coach Tom Crean has also done a great job of making Kessler a priority recruit. However, the Wahoos have really impressed the big man, as have Michigan, UNC and Vanderbilt, programs that should have a major say when the time comes for Kessler to commit. I might not be ready to say that he will be a Cavalier, but things certainly remain fluid.

Plenty of room for talent at UNC. What's their plans? — uncool buzz (@mailtweeter) January 14, 2019

North Carolina would love nothing more than to answer its backcourt needs with the commitment of Cole Anthony. The top lead guard in the 2019 class, Anthony is down to a final six of Georgetown, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, UNC, and Wake Forest. This looks like a two-horse race between the Ducks and Tar Heels, but it remains unclear which program he will select. Anthony Edwards would be awesome at the 2-guard, and the Tar Heels sit in his final five. But their chances with Edwards are much slimmer than with Anthony. The combo forward/wing spot is also a major priority for the Tar Heels, as they just offered Precious Achiuwa, though their best chances lay with Keion Brooks and Matthew Hurt. Brooks is much closer to his decision, and it looks to be a battle between Indiana and UNC for him. Hurt is trending toward a spring decision, and UNC is among the top suitors for him, along with Duke, Kansas and Kentucky.

Which recruits does Georgetown has the best chances of getting? — Jair Taylor (@JairTaylor_) January 13, 2019

Georgetown remains involved in the race for Terrence Shannon, who has been rather silent with his recruitment and a commitment does not look imminent. One decision that does seem to be imminent is that of Qudus Wahab. Go ahead, roll your eyes. I know that you have heard this one before. The Rivals150 center was expected to commit weeks before the New Year, but instead put it on the back burner. However, Wahab did tell Rivals.com last week that he will make his commitment on Jan. 30. Selecting a favorite for him is tricky, but the latest whispers surround the Hoyas. Defeating Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia Tech will be no easy task, and it would not be a shock to see Wahab at any of the programs on his final list. But could the lure of playing close to home and for a Hall of Fame big man in Patrick Ewing be enough to get the Hoyas over the hump? Only time will tell, but it does look as if Wahab is Georgetown’s best shot to make a major mark this winter. Meanwhile, the Hoyas continue to kick the tires on Shannon, Damion Baugh and Gerald Drumgoole.

Will Shaka still be at Texas next year? — Toby Hermesmeyer (@toby_hermes) January 14, 2019