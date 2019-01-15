RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Toughest five-star recruitments to read In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans look at the pending commitments of Cole Anthony and Keion Brooks, checks in on Pitt and more.

Does Cole Anthony end in committing to UNC in your opinion? #twittertuesday — Chris banks #firetaggart (@panthersfan2134) January 13, 2019

Yes, I do believe that Cole Anthony will end up at North Carolina, but I am not as confident about that prediction as I was just a few weeks ago. Oregon is just as strong as a suitor as the Tar Heels and, by all accounts, Anthony is impressed with all the Ducks can offer. Furthermore, it does not hurt that they have a former high school teammate of his, Chandler Lawson, already committed to the program. However, the cache and name-brand appeal of North Carolina along with having the chance to be the go-to guy for Tar Heels as a freshman may be too much to overcome.

Keion.... — Hank Hill on Acid (@Lysergic_Hank) January 13, 2019

Give me Indiana. Keion Brooks, a five-star small forward from the Hoosier State, has taken all of his official visits and all that is left is for the scoring wing to make his college commitment. The Hoosiers have been the most talked about landing spot for him throughout his recruitment and while different suitors have entered the picture at different points, Archie Miller and his staff’s attention toward him have only heightened. If not Indiana, watch for Kentucky, Michigan State or North Carolina. The Tar Heels may have the greatest chance of luring another Midwest prospect to its campus but Brooks belongs to a fairly tight-knit family and has created a strong bond with former travel teammate and IU pledge Trayce Jackson-Davis I’ll take Indiana.

Thoughts on where Isaiah Stewart is gonna commit? — Finian Burns🎻 (@burns_finian) January 13, 2019

The end is near for Isaiah Stewart, and I believe he will make a decision by the end of January. The five-star center told Rivals.com earlier this month that he has pretty much decided on which program that he will select and the primary hold-up is more about how he would like to go about announcing his commitment. Stewart is down to a final five of Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse and Washington, but I view this as more of a three-horse race between the Blue Devils, Spartans and Huskies. I expect Stewart to choose Washington, giving Mike Hopkins the biggest recruiting win of his young head coaching career.

Who does pitt have realistic shot at for 2019 class ? — wolfenbagger56 (@wolfenbagger56) January 13, 2019