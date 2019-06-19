2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Cade Cunningham (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Which players does Unc have the best chance of getting to join Day’Ron Sharpe in Chapel Hill next season? — bh-unc-fan (@bdheelfan) June 16, 2019

Who does Kentucky have the best shot at landing in 2020? — Eli (@elihays03) June 16, 2019

Kentucky is in a great spot with a handful of elite guard prospects in the 2020 class. The Wildcats could be in the lead for BJ Boston, a five-star wing. A commitment is not imminent, but he is down to a final four comprised of Auburn, Duke, Florida and Kentucky, as John Calipari and his staff have really ramped up their attention toward him this spring. The same can be said for Jalen Green as the top scoring guard in the 2020 class was watched by Calipari on Monday at the USA Basketball under-19 trials. Alabama, Florida State, Memphis and Oregon are four others to watch with Green. Lastly, Kentucky has made a move with Daishen Nix as he looks to be its top lead guard target in the 2020 class. Along with the three, Cunningham and Sharife Cooper are two others Kentucky is involved with. How the Cats fill out their frontcourt remains to be seen, though, as they haven’t found much traction with as many along the frontline.

Which players in the 2020 class is Bama in good shape with? — Andrew (@aterry65) June 17, 2019

Alabama is going to finish with a nationally ranked 2020 class, thanks to the positive momentum the Tide have enjoyed with a slew of Rivals150 prospects – unless they miss on practically all of their targets. Nimari Burnett will take an official visit to the SEC program in September, and Earl Timberlake and Hunter Dickinson also might. The latter two are teammates at DeMatha Catholic, and Nate Oats would love nothing more than to keep the lethal duo together for another string of years in college. Circling back around to Burnett, while the chances are minimal, the Tide have pitched the idea of Burnett teaming up further with his good friend and travel and school teammate, Jalen Green, in Tuscaloosa. Keep tabs, too, on regional prospects Deivon Smith, Rongie Gordon and Colby Jones. They have also invested some time with top-40 wings Cam'Ron Fletcher and Marjon Beauchamp. Look for Alabama to land three of those players.

Who is an early favorite for Cade Cunningham — College Basketball Talk (@CBBTalkZone) June 16, 2019