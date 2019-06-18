2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Where does Quentin Grimes go? — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) June 16, 2019

Quentin Grimes (AP)

This seems to be a two-horse race between Houston and Texas A&M. The former five-star guard and Kansas Jayhawk made his transfer official last month after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft. From there, Grimes took unofficial visits to both programs, but since then there has been very little news coming from his camp. Houston may be the slight favorite at this point. The draw of playing in his hometown and suiting up for one of the better programs nationally is certainly playing in the Cougars' favor. However, the Aggies can offer Grimes the chance to compete in the SEC, enjoy unlimited resources and the opportunity to have the ball in his hands early on during Buzz Williams’ first few seasons in College Station. Look for a commitment in the coming days, and there is also a chance that Grimes could receive a waiver to play right away.

Who has uk offered in the 2021 class? — bill webb (@cftyuik) June 16, 2019

Terrence Clarke and Jonathan Kuminga, the top two prospects in the 2021 class, have offers from the Wildcats. While Kentucky just completed its roster for the upcoming season and could still take Virginia Tech grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear, John Calipari's program can now invest more time in the younger classes. Clarke has been a top target for Kentucky for over a year now and the five-star sophomore has already taken an unofficial visit to the Lexington campus. He could potentially move into the 2020 class which speeds up his timeline towards enrolling in college, thus making it important that Kentucky, or whomever else that recruits him, put in early work with his recruitment. Kuminga is now sitting as the top-ranked prospect in the newly updated Rivals150 and he will be a priority for the Wildcats. Whether they land him is up for debate.

Who fills Virginia’s last 2020 spot? — David Martin (@Martin_David) June 16, 2019

Virginia made another move with its 2020 class last week with the commitment of four-star guard Reece Beekman. He joins Carson McCorkle, another member of the Rivals150, on the Cavaliers' commitment list, meaning Virginia has just one more scholarship available for 2020. Three prospects remain heavy targets for Virginia with Jabri Abdur-Rahim the likeliest to choose the Wahoos. Following his time at the NBPA Top 100 Camp on Sunday, the top-50 wing took an unofficial visit to the ACC program. Villanova is probably the strongest threat to Virginia, but the Cavaliers are in a great spot. Keon Johnson is another prospect that Virginia would love to have. He's down to a final three of Ohio State, Tennessee and UVA. Johnson will likely make a decision in August, with the Volunteers out in front. Finally, Walker Kessler is also a Cavs target, but with the program's frontline already fairly crowded, look for Tony Bennett to make a move with either of the bigger wings. I think Abdur-Rahim is the likeliest of the trio to end up in Charlottesville.

Who do you think Ed Cooley can land for 2020 commits? — Jared Dermooshegian (@jderm_0) June 17, 2019