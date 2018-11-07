The college season is here, but recruiting never stops. Getting to a few more of your questions in this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, we address the needs of Pitt and UConn, targets for Virginia and TCU from the 2020 class and the ascension of the Ivy League. MORE: Twitter Tuesday mailbag



Akok Akok Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

#TwitterTuesday Pitt's best chance for a big man is who?? — 5⭐️PROSPECT (@dasteelers724) November 5, 2018

Seeing that Pitt is in the final five for Qudus Wahab and Akok Akok, it is safe to say that the Panthers' best chances remain with those two. Wahab just visited Pitt over the weekend and will likely visit Syracuse this weekend, the last visit that he will take before his commitment. This is a toss-up between each of his finalists: Georgetown, Pitt, Syracuse, UConn and Virginia Tech. The Panthers have a fine shot here and could definitely snag Wahab, but they are in an even better spot for Akok. The top 35 forward is done with his visits, and now it is all about weighing the pros and cons of his finalists: Georgetown, Pitt, Providence, Syracuse and UConn. Not many have a pulse on Akok, including those even in his inner circle, but whispers lately have surrounded the Panthers and Huskies. Keeping that in mind, I will say Akok is the guy Pitt is in the best spot for, though the Panthers could end up striking with both or missing on each.

*****

Anyone the Frogs in on? — Matt_FWT (@frogmanmatt) November 5, 2018

TCU is about done with its 2019 class, as Jamie Dixon and his staff hit the ground running early, thanks to the commitments of Rivals150 prospects Diante Smith and PJ Fuller, along with the pledge of Francisco Farabello, a talented Argentinian lead guard that will be relied upon for his floor setting and heady approach at the point of attack.

TCU could take one more later this year, as there could be a need in the frontcourt and offers are on the table for Rickardo Issanza and Antwan January. However, most of the focus will now be on the 2020 class, as the Horned Frogs have cast a wide net on some of the top prospects in their area. Rivlals150 members Mike Miles, LJ Cryer, Julian Strawther, Caleb Lohner, Micah Peavy and Jonathan Aku are just a few that TCU has locked in on in hopes of getting a leg up on the competition.

*****

Hoo do you think is more likely to end up at Virginia; Terrance Williams or Henry Coleman? — 👀 (@HooFollowsHoo) November 5, 2018

Bonus points for the ‘Hoo’ in your question! I like Virginia with both of the Rivals150 juniors. They could definitely miss on each, but I would be surprised if they do not land one of the talented prospects come the fall of 2020. Already, four-star forward Terrance Williams has taken an official visit to the ACC program. He has also seen Stanford on an official visit, too, and he has not struggled to lead a high-level, national recruitment. It seems as if there is one scholarship on the table and the first to take it, gets it. Which leads me to Henry Coleman. The Richmond native has not been short on unofficial visits this fall, but I really like the Cavaliers’ chances with the top 50 prospect. His mother attended the school and I do not see Coleman leaving the state. Virginia Tech is the school that his father attended, however, and the Hokies might end up being the Cavaliers' greatest hurdle. Give me Coleman for UVA, but I am sure Tony Bennett would love whichever of the two decides that his program is the best fit.

*****

Does Georgetown have any shot at, Cole Anthony, Akok, Lester Q, damion Baugh, Terrance Shannon or any other top targets? — HoyaSaxa (@Fauxhouston) November 5, 2018

I do not see it in the cards for Georgetown in regards to Cole Anthony, Lester Quinones or Terrence Shannon. As for Damion Baugh, the Hoyas are in a decent spot because most of the programs that were originally involved on him have already filled the scholarship offer that they had given him.

Outside of Baugh, Akok Akok is another one to keep tabs on. We addressed the situation surrounding him in an earlier question, and he is done with his visits and could commit any day now. Getting a great feel on him and which way he is leaning is difficult, however, so Akok is a complete guessing game.

The same can be said for Qudus Wahab, another prospect we have already talked about that the Hoyas have a great chance with. Of their primary targets this fall, Wahab might be the Hoyas' best shot, though Baugh and Akok are not too far behind. FOR MORE GEORGETOWN SPORTS NEWS GO TO HOYAREPORT.COM

*****

Is the Ivy League evolving as a conference and destination bigger recruits? — Britt23 (@NewMan_NewLife2) November 5, 2018