Do you think washington gets at least one of jaden mcdaniels or isaiah stewart — Ryan Curtis (@RCcola28) November 4, 2018

Isaiah Stewart Jon Lopez/Nike

Yes, I would be surprised if the Huskies don't get at least one of Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. I'll take it a step further and say that I would be more surprised if Washington struck out on both than I would if both ended up inking with the Huskies. Stewart will likely close out his official visits with a trip to Duke in the coming weeks. I don't expect him to sign early, but I do think we will see him make a commitment in the next few weeks. Duke, Michigan State and Kentucky have gained most of the talk, but Stewart is of a different mold. He has his greatest relationship with Washington’s Mike Hopkins, has never been afraid to go against the grain and appears to like the idea of starting something anew. Believe it or not, Washington would be my pick for Stewart. McDaniels, on the other hand, just completed his third official visit to Texas over the weekend. Having already been to Washington and San Diego State, McDaniels will likely complete his visit tour with trips to Kentucky and UCLA in the coming weeks. Ultimately, I do not see him leaving the West Coast and Washington and San Diego State will be tough to beat.

All recruiting analysts have Boogie Ellis going to Duke. If it’s a done deal, why list a top 5 before announcing? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) November 4, 2018

Boogie Ellis Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com

While I do believe Boogie Ellis ends up at Duke, his recruitment is by no means a done deal. If this was a set-in stone situation, Ellis would have committed to the Blue Devils on the spot during his official visit to Durham two weeks ago. Ellis will only get to go through this kind of college recruitment once in his life, so why not let him have his day and/or sift through the process and find the best fit for him? Let's not underestimate just how involved his other finalists really are. North Carolina seemed to have momentum in Ellis' recruitment in September, while Memphis is a legit contender as well. San Diego State has recruited him longer than any other program, and USC offers an emerging program relatively close to his home.

Is UNC’s offer to Nnaji a sign of desperation? — Chuck Johnson (@NCAARoundball) November 5, 2018

Zeke Nnaji Nick Lucero/Rivals.com