Who is in the lead for Hunter Dickinson? — Basketball Jones (@B1GBasketball1) June 23, 2019

I still think that he ends up at either Notre Dame or Purdue, but Louisville has done a tremendous job of working its way into the picture. Dickinson took early official visits to the former two programs last fall and the feeling was that he was leaning toward an early decision. That was not the case, and after visiting Louisville this spring the Cards have worked their way into the discussion. Do not sleep on Alabama, either, as Dickinson will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa in September. Things changed some on Monday, though, when North Carolina offered. The Tar Heels will have to continue to pursue Dickinson if they want to have a chance in his recruitment, but UNC is now a legitimate suitor for the most polished center in America. I am sticking with the Irish and the Boilermakers as his leaders, but the five-star center has not been willing to show his hand about where he might commit and even when he might make such a decision.

Besides Leal and Galloway who does IU have a real shot at landing in the '20 class? — Robert Jenkins (@MrRobertJenkins) June 23, 2019

We discussed the recruitment of Trey Galloway in this week's Twitter Tuesday and threw his travel teammate, Anthony Leal, into the discussion. I am fairly confident that Galloway will be a Hoosier and do not believe that Leal is out of Indiana's grasp, either, though the former will commit first. Along with the duo, Archie Miller has Matt Cross in his sights. The four-star forward just visited IU and also has taken official visits to Butler, Miami and South Carolina. While he has yet to narrow his school list, Cross has never been a giant fan of the recruiting process and could come to a decision before doing as such. The Hoosiers are in a good spot, but a true leader still has yet to emerge. Keep an eye on Hassan Diarra, Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Zach Loveday. Also, the Hoosiers offered Jalen Bridges on Monday, and he is a travel teammate of Loveday’s. Indiana does not need a whole lot, thanks to its prior classes, but look for the Hoosiers to exhaust every avenue before moving on to the 2021 class.

Kansas 2020 class? Who you think we pull in??? — Tuck253 (@Kansashoopschat) June 24, 2019

Kansas has begun to offer a slew of newer prospects, including top 40 forward Dawson Garcia and Rivals150 guard KK Robinson. While it will take some time and effort before either might commit to the Jayhawks, look for KU to now be a strong competitor in each of their recrutiments. Circling back around to some of those that they have already placed a heavy priority upon, Daishen Nix is a lead guard to know in 2020. Many of the West Coast powers are involved, as is Kentucky. Sharife Cooper is another, but Auburn has the best chance with him. Caleb Love, Bryce Thompson and Kyree Walker are three others to watch. Bill Self coached Thompson’s dad for a year at Tulsa, and the Jayhawks are considered the leader for Walker, a high-level scorer. Five-star Scottie Barnes could potentially visit Lawrence later this year and Henry Coleman, if he does decide to leave the East Coast, is another to keep tabs on. Lastly, five-star rising junior J.T. Thor could potentially reclassify into the 2020 class, and if he does KU would immediately be one of the leaders for him.

Who’s the most underrated 2020 guy in you’re opinion. The class itself is stacked so I’m interested to see where you stand. — College Basketball Talk (@CBBTalkZone) June 23, 2019