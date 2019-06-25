Despite it being the middle of the offseason, news continues to change the game, including conference reconfiguration and official visits. In this week’s #TwitterTuesday, we discuss UConn’s potential move into the Big East, Indiana’s next commitment, the best fit at Virginia and top backcourts in the sport next season. MORE: Waiting on Blackshear, KU's new target



Trey Galloway imminent for IU? — Lance Becker (@LaBeck81) June 23, 2019

Trey Galloway (GoldandBlack.com)

Yes. There is no timetable for a Trey Galloway decision, but I do expect for him to commit in the not-so-distant future. The in-state junior is one of the best from the area and would give Archie Miller a versatile, tough and competitive wing. Notre Dame had gained most of the traction earlier in the process but after offering Galloway this spring, the Hoosiers have remained a constant within his recruitment.

Along with him, the Hoosiers have been locked in on his good friend and travel teammate Anthony Leal. The local guard has visited a number of times within the past 12 months and Miller would not mind pairing the two together in college. Regardless, Galloway would be a nice start as Miller would again secure one of the top prospects from his state for the third consecutive recruiting cycle.

Does UConn joining the NBE help Coach Hurley with recruiting? Is the NBE more attractive to New England talent than the AAC? — Zach Harsch (@zharsch) June 23, 2019

It still is a bit too early to really process what UConn is about to do and the ramifications that are to come, but I struggle to see the Huskies moving into the Big East as a negative. While UConn has had no struggles on the recruiting front upon the hiring of Dan Hurley, it still is not what they enjoyed during the best years this century which came during its Big East membership. Whenever one joins a new conference, programs often attempt to recruit states that it had previously had no connections to thanks to league affiliates existing within such a locale; UConn did not. Most of its work had remained in New England while it was in the AAC. Making the leap back in the Big East should make for an easier pitch for its top targets. Many of those grew up dreaming of playing at Madison Square Garden and competing against such others as Georgetown, Xavier and Villanova. The Big East still has the cache and a more marketable path for competing against the best, playing in nationally televised games and in receiving the platform in getting to the NBA.

The Big East should be the league that allows UConn to reach its ceiling.



Which 2020 player do you like the most as a fit for Virginia (and why)...Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Keon Johnson or Henry Coleman? — Rick "National🏆Champion 2X" Fin (@Fin13Dog) June 23, 2019

Virginia just has one more scholarship to give for the 2020 class and would love nothing more than to complete things with Keon Johnson, Jabri Abdur-Rahim or Henry Coleman. Johnson would bring an added dimension of athleticism that the Cavaliers have not had in recent years while Coleman would be an immediate spark on the glass and in the toughness category. However, the best fit might be Abdur-Rahim, a top-50 small forward who will visit Charlottesville this weekend. Abdur-Rahim is one of the most polished prospects in the 2020 class and is someone that would immediately provide a scoring threat. Even better, he would bring great size to the perimeter and allow for Tony Bennett to play a variety of lineups thanks to his positional versatility. Virginia has been nicked for its inability to score the ball for spurts and adding Abdur-Rahim to its roster would give Bennett maybe his most versatile, freshman scorer he has ever enrolled. The Cavaliers are in a great spot and while Michigan and Villanova remain heavily involved, it looks as if the best fit could also be their next commitment of the three top targets remaining on its board.