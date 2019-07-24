What do you think of Bama’s chances with Jalen green and Nimari Burnett? — Nate Oats Fanatic (@landon_crane) July 21, 2019

Nimari Burnett (Jon Lopez/Nike)

I like them a lot more with Nimari Burnett than with Jalen Green. The third-ranked prospect in the 2020 class, Green has become a top target of Alabama’s and it would keep both together as they are great friends having played together on the high school and travel circuits. However, it doesn’t look promising. Florida State, Memphis and Kentucky are just three that are in a better spot with Green than Alabama. On the other hand, while his recruitment has remained a fluid one, Alabama should be seen as a top contender for Burnett. He just posted his final 12 on Monday and while there is still some time to go before the next round of cuts is made, I like where Alabama sits with Burnett, The Tide will remain a heavy presence in his recruitment and should be seen among favorites.

Do you think Florida is the favorite for P.J. Hall? Also, is Florida still in the mix Brandon Boston? — Gio (@GioTerranova5) July 21, 2019

I don’t want to say that they are the team to beat, but Florida does have some momentum with PJ Hall. For one, he has been on campus a number of times, whether it with his sister, who is now on UF’s volleyball team, or during his own official visit that he squeezed in prior to the end of his junior year. He will visit Florida again before committing later this fall, which should gives Mike White and his staff another opportunity to impress the sturdy frontcourt producer. Do not slight Clemson, Georgia Tech, Tennessee or Virginia Tech’s chances, but the Gators are in a good spot. Another top UF target is BJ Boston, who is definitely still high on its recruiting board. Much of the talk regarding Boston has either circulated around Kentucky, or the five-star's transfer from Northern Atlanta to Sierra Canyon High School in California for his final year of school ball.

This is not a done deal by any means for the Wildcats, but they are the leader which could scare his other finalists – the Gators, Auburn and Duke – heading into his visit to Lexington this week. I don’t foresee a commitment any time soon but one can only assume that John Calipari will do his best to begin his 2020 class before August arrives.

Notre Dame has several spots available in 2020. Who are some of the most likely candidates to fill those spots? — Mike Canfield (@MCanfieldCFB) July 21, 2019

Notre Dame enrolled a monstrous 2018 class last fall and thanks to it, placed primarily all of its attention on the 2020 class, which was reflected by landing not a single member from the 2019 class. In evening out their scholarship count, the Irish snagged the transfer of Cormac Ryan, a freshman out of Stanford that, once he sees his eligibility begin again in the fall of 2020, should fill a variety of roles in the backcourt. Who might join him remains up for debate, but the Irish are hoping that Terrance Williams might be next. A commitment is not too far off and it feels as if he will select between the Irish and Georgetown, though the Hoyas have momentum headed in their favor.

Down low, Hunter Dickinson would be their ideal 5-man and they have not recruited anyone else at his specific spot on the floor. Trey Galloway holds a Notre Dame offer but Indiana is the team to beat. Puff Johnson took an official visit to South Bend last month but defeating Arizona, North Carolina and Pitt may prove to be too difficult.

What do you think of Seton Hall’s two recent 2020 commitments? Which recruits could be next to commit? — Seton Hall Fan (@SetonHallFan) July 21, 2019

Jahari Long (https://rivals.com)