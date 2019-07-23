Cam'Ron Fletcher (https://rivals.com)

1. Fletcher set for first visit

The No. 37 player in the class of 2020, St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon small forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is down to a final five of Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina. So far, the high flyer has seen Tom Izzo and the Spartans officially, been to Missouri for unofficial visits and he also saw Kentucky in June. On Aug. 1, Fletcher will head back to Kentucky for his next official visit. The return visit to Kentucky so soon is interesting because there has been some speculation that perhaps John Calipari and the Wildcats weren’t really all that interested in Fletcher. I find that hard to believe. If there wasn’t interest, why get him back on campus so soon? Also, my understanding is that the Wildcats are in constant contact with Fletcher, his family and his coaches and that they see huge potential for him. I’d look for Fletcher to set some more official visits soon, but the Kentucky visit is certainly one to monitor as I feel UK and home state Missouri may currently hold a slight edge on the rest of the field.

2. Bronny James will be on L.A.'s third super team

What a summer it’s been for basketball in Los Angeles. NBA free agency has totally changed the look of both the Lakers (Anthony Davis joining LeBron James) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard). For a lack of a better description, high school free agency is totally changing the look of grassroots basketball in the area. Especially at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. Don’t get me wrong, Sierra Canyon has been building into a power for some time now. It wins open division state titles in California and some of its most recent graduates have included Sacramento King Marvin Bagley III and Duke freshman Cassius Stanley. Things were already looking good with Rivals150 forward Terren Frank and potential top 25 sophomore Amari Bailey returning to lead the 2019-20 team. Then, LeBron James Jr. elected to enroll for his freshman year and since the addition of Bronny, the reinforcements have been on the way. First, Zaire Wade – the son of Dwyane Wade – decided to move from Florida for his senior year and now the heavy hitters are following. Top 10 senior wings Ziaire Williams and B.J. Boston are in the fold as well. Williams is local and had been rumored to be transferring for his senior year, so an enrollment from him isn’t too surprising. But, getting Boston (who officially visits Kentucky this week) to move from the Atlanta area is definitely an eye-opener. Let’s not be naïve here. Clearly there is a lot of attraction in playing with Bronny James and Sierra Canyon appears fully committed to becoming a true national power. It'll be at least a top five team in the high school polls and its games are going to draw celebrities, recruiting media such as myself and all of the attention that these kids could possibly want. I’m curious to see how it works out and I’m also curious to see who else ends up there because I get the feeling that it isn't done building a high school super team.

