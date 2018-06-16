Ticker
Virginia commit Casey Morsell recruiting others to join him in 2019

Casey Morsell, Virginia commit

Colorado Springs -- Virginia landed its first commitment from Casey Morsell for the 2019 class and the four-star guard has his eye on a few other top prospects he's recruiting to join him. Armando Bacot and Kahlil Whitney are just a couple players he mentioned.

Morsell is currently at the USA Basketball U17 Training Camp this weekend competing for a spot on Team USA U17 team who is heading to Argentina for the world championships in a couple weeks. Rivals.com caught up Morsell after the first practice session and talked a little bit more on what made Virginia stand out from the rest, his focus for the rest of the summer and more.

