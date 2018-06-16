Colorado Springs - It's the first day college coaches can call or text 2020 recruits and R.J. Hampton heard from a ton of coaches in the first 24 hours.

Kansas head coach Bill Self called him from Canada where he's coaching the U18 USA Basketball team in the World Championships. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reached out and he also picked up new offers from USC, Memphis, Florida and Florida State.

Rivals.com caught up with the top five player in 2020 to get his thoughts on the possible one-and-done rule change, visits he wants to take in the fall and more.

