“I’m just playing hard out there and doing everything I can for the team," Hill told Rivals.com. "I’m showing that I can be a leader and do everything on the court like play one through four.”

Junior small forward Jalen Hill is one of the hottest prospects on the West Coast because of his versatility.

A two-way player who can score in transition and defend multiple perimeter spots, Hill is appreciative of all the new attention. However, he's also got a soft spot for the schools that were in before his name picked up steam.



“Being in early matters," said Hill. "Because some of the schools, we’ve built a good relationship already and we’ve kind of bonded.



Hometown UNLV has certainly been working things and its efforts have been led by the head coach.

“We’ve built a real good relationship, me and Marvin Menzies," Hill said. "I’ve been on a couple of unofficials up there and we’ve built a great relationship by talking and getting that real good bond.”

Hill has been to Utah and they've used one of the NBA's best rookies as a selling point.

“They talk about Kyle Kuzma for the Lakers and give me that pitch about how we kind of play alike," said Hill. "He wasn’t the best shooter coming in, either, but they are confident that they can develop guys. They have a real good coaching staff and they love the way I play.”

Now that he's got several more options, Hill says he'll pay close attention to who is watching in July. But, he won't let himself be consumed by watching the bleachers and hopes to narrow things down after July.



“The game comes first over who's watching," said Hill. "I’ve got to handle my business with school, family and basketball. If I do that first, I can handle everything else.

“I will probably shrink my list at the end of the summer. Maybe at the end of July get it down to five. I don’t know who will make it yet, but I’ll know by then.”