No surprise, top 30 junior Isaiah Mobley to USC
USC continues to score highly rated prospects from Southern California. However, Friday's addition of top 30 junior Isaiah Mobley was no surprise.
The son of assistant coach Eric Mobley, it has been a foregone conclusion that Mobley would join his father and five-star Onyeka Okongwu -- a teammate on the Compton Magic -- at USC.
The 6-foot-9 power forward won't be the last big timer to join the Trojans.
Now on the clock is Mobley's younger brother Evan Mobley a 6-foot-11 five-star prospect from the class of 2020. Barring something strange happening, look for the younger Mobley to join his brother and father by committing to USC within the next two weeks.
As for Isaiah Mobley, he brings a level of skill that will compliment the athletic shot blocking and rebounding machine Okongwu nicely. He runs the floor, he handles the ball well and he should be able to stretch defenses all the way to the three point line.
While it is still early, USC trails only Kentucky in the class of 2019 team rankings.
✌🏽... #Fighton @cambeverly_ @Baller_Visions @Compton_Magic pic.twitter.com/W2bTfbenY8— Iam isaiah (@MobleyIsaiah) May 18, 2018