USC continues to score highly rated prospects from Southern California. However, Friday's addition of top 30 junior Isaiah Mobley was no surprise.

The son of assistant coach Eric Mobley, it has been a foregone conclusion that Mobley would join his father and five-star Onyeka Okongwu -- a teammate on the Compton Magic -- at USC.

The 6-foot-9 power forward won't be the last big timer to join the Trojans.

