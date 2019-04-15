Chet Holmgren

MOST TALKED ABOUT

Chet Holmgren made a giant impression this weekend. The long, skinny and skilled big man has one of the more unique skillsets nationally and poses as a daunting mismatch in the frontcourt. He had 12 blocked shots and three made 3s in one game, a feat that few can match. Holmgren is on the cusp of a five-star rating and currently holds nine offers. He plans to visit Purdue and Texas in the coming months.

SPRING BREAKOUT

Jordan Rawls is going to roll in the scholarship offers this spring. The quick-twitch guard has some Tennessee standout Jordan Bone to his game. More of a scorer than a playmaker first, Rawls can create for others but he is at his best going and getting a bucket. He does it at a high rate thanks to his toughness and quick first step that allows him to put pressure on the opposing defense with the attack dribble. He is a solid athlete but his shot-making prowess from 15-feet and out makes Rawls a top spring breakout. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Ole Miss and Tennessee have already prioritized but more are due to follow.

BEST MOTOR

Whenever you think of a high-motor ballplayer, usually giant wings and big men come to mind which is why Bryce Thompson is built in a different mold compared to other guards. The Oklahoma native still is working on becoming more consistent with his 3-point jumper but there is not one possession that goes by without being involved. Whether it is in loose ball situations, unrelenting when physicality is presented or putting his nose into the weakside glass, Thompson is more than okay in completing such tasks. Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are just a few of the programs that are involved with the four-star prospect.

TOP SCORER

Jalen Suggs still must lower his turnover count but he remains one of the top scorers in the nation as he eclipsed 20 points three separate times over the weekend. Looking to be in the best shape that we have seen him, Suggs has a tremendous first step off of the perimeter along with a killer step-back jumper move that would make Damian Lillard jealous. He plays with loads of confidence and has the athleticism that makes him a capable finisher against the bigger bodies in the lane. A two-sport athlete that could do as such at the next level, Suggs remains a nationwide recruit as he continues to weigh the idea of playing basketball, football or both in college.

TOP SHOOTER

He didn’t have a great weekend but C.J. Wilcher continued to prove his standing as one of the best shooters in America. Not a tremendous athlete and more of a spot-up wing rather than a shot creator, Wilcher understands what he does best and that is shooting the basketball. He does have an underrated feel for the game as he can make the appropriate pass in the half-court but whether it is running off a variety of screens or spotting up within the early offense, Wilcher does it well. St. John’s was the favorite earlier on before the coaching change in Queens.

BEST AVAILABLE SENIOR