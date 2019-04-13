Cole Anthony Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald weigh in on some timely topics, like which program needs to rally the most down the stretch in the 2019 cycle.

1. Which team needs to rally most down the stretch for its class of 2019?

2. Which new hire faces the biggest recruiting obstacles?

Jerry Stackhouse AP

Bossi: It has to be Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt, right? I want to be clear that I’m a big fan of the hire of the ex-NBA star because I’ve seen his passion first hand and I like athletic departments that think outside of the box. But, it’s not exactly going to be easy for a guy who has never coached college ball and is inheriting a team that was winless in the SEC. He’s got to get a strong staff put together and it needs to be done ASAP. Evans: Eric Musselman at Arkansas. I have no doubt in my mind that he is going to find success in Fayetteville, but if he is going to do as such, he will have to at least dip his toes into the high school recruiting waters a tad bit. He built a major presence out west with key transfers and not that it will not work at Arkansas, but he will also have to recruit some of the best within his state and region. Moses Moody, Chris Moore and Gerald Doakes are musts, especially Moody, and if he can find the proper balance, between transfer and high school prospect, Musselman might be able to overcome the unique recruiting quirks at Arkansas and win in the loaded SEC. McDonald: Mick Cronin going from Cincinnati to UCLA is a unique situation. At Cincinnati, he signed some highly ranked players, but it was more about finding under the radar gems and developing them into better players. At UCLA, you have access to top players anywhere in the country, and you have top players locally that want to play for UCLA. Recruiting and coaching the type of players you can bring in at UCLA is going to be a little different than what he is used to, but I think he'll do a good job.

3. Let's say you have one scholarship left for the 2019 class. Who you are going after (and let's exclude five-stars for this question)?

Anthony Harris Nick Lucero/Rivals.com