After beginning the day with the commitment of five-star guard Cole Anthony, UNC added a running mate alongside him in Anthony Harris. A one-time Virginia Tech commit, Harris gave his verbal pledge to the Tar Heels following his official visit to Chapel Hill on Tuesday.

“The atmosphere, I got to know the coaches well, and the last few weeks or so it just felt like a place I could make a big impact and get them to another national championship,” Anthony told Rivals.com. “Indiana was great, and so were all the others that recruited me, but with it being closer to home and my family being able to see me play - and I have family down in North Carolina, too - coach (Archie) Miller did a great job. But to be a part of the UNC family and the culture there, and what they have done in the past, it was too good to pass it up.”

After landing Anthony, many immediately erased UNC’s chances with Harris, but he believes that the two can coexist.

“I have known Cole for a long time and we get along well. They need some pieces and he wouldn’t be calling me if they didn’t think it would work,” he said. “It is all going to fit well. I know how to play with other good players.”