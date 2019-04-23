The pick is in for Cole Anthony
The decision is in for 2019's top ranked point guard Cole Anthony. As has been expected for a while now, he's going to play his college basketball at North Carolina.
The New Yorker who played his senior season at Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill made his decision public on ESPN on Tuesday morning. Last Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, he said that the appeal of Roy Williams and North Carolina was his love for them and a pretty straightforward approach.
"I love Coach Williams and I love the whole coaching staff," told Rivals.com. "They have pretty much told me that they are going to put the ball in my hands."
An explosive scorer who can also set up teammates, Anthony is also an outstanding rebounder from the point guard position. He's had a big run in the postseason All-Star games after some shaky moments during the second half of his senior year.
Bottom line, he's capable of coming in and providing the big minutes at the point guard position that the Heels need to feel and he should be quite productive. His addition to a recruiting class that already includes five-star big man Armando Bacot and four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis who is working to come back from injury raises the Heels to No. 11 overall in the 2019 team rankings.
There won't be a more confident freshman in America.
"I'm going to bring my level of intensity," said Anthony. "I'm going to come there and work my (rear) off and I'm going to get the other people around me to work their (rears) off as well and just try to get everybody better."