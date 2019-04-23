The decision is in for 2019's top ranked point guard Cole Anthony. As has been expected for a while now, he's going to play his college basketball at North Carolina.

The New Yorker who played his senior season at Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill made his decision public on ESPN on Tuesday morning. Last Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic, he said that the appeal of Roy Williams and North Carolina was his love for them and a pretty straightforward approach.



"I love Coach Williams and I love the whole coaching staff," told Rivals.com. "They have pretty much told me that they are going to put the ball in my hands."

