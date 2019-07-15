EMERSON, Ga. -- The Under Armour Association Finals were loaded with talent, and five-star point guard Jalen Suggs led a group of eight who stood out the most to national basketball analyst Eric Bossi. After a few days in the Atlanta area, Bossi has his All-Tournament team. MORE UAA FINALS: What we learned from Saturday 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

His play: If I said I saw a better player during my time at the UAA, I would be lying. A big and physical floor general, Suggs can get wherever he wants on the floor and he's a lot more skilled than he's gotten credit for at times. His emotions can get the better of him at times, but his ability to dominate a game on either side of the floor when locked in is impressive.

His recruitment: Suggs has taken an official visit to Gonzaga and they had coaches watching. I also saw coaches from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Marquette, Minnesota, West Virginia and others watching.



His play: Thompson was off during one game I watched but had it cooking the rest of his time in Georgia. He's still developing physically and it's going to be something to see when his strength and maturity become a closer match to his skill level. Thompson proved again that he has the goods. Teammate Trey Phipps, who is committed to Tulsa, was outstanding as well. Not many better bombers from deep than him.

His recruitment: His most recent visits were officials to Michigan State and North Carolina and an unofficial to Kansas. He's no stranger to the campuses of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and while others are involved, I'd bet on his eventual choice coming from that group and they all watched him closely.



His play: I almost didn't recognize Holmes at first because of a haircut, but once he started running the floor I knew who he was. This kid sprints from one end to another, is starting to fill out his lean frame and is a bouncy dude who can make some plays facing the rim between 15 and 17 feet. He's already pretty good, but still has lots of potential.

His recruitment: Arizona, Arizona State, Grand Canyon, Kansas, Marquette, Minnesota, Texas Tech, USC, Wake Forest and more have offered.



His play: I didn't get to see Patterson for quite as long as I wanted, but I saw enough to feel good about the way he played. He's accepted his role as a combo forward with some inside/out game, was playing with energy and has really started to mature physically.

His recruitment: One of the most sought-after players from the class of 2021 on the Atlantic Coast, Patterson has added offers from Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, N.C. State, TCU, Villanova, Xavier and Washington in just the last month.



His play: Simply put, Murrell was a monster over the final two days at UAA while leading his Team Thad squad to a championship win. Look, he's always been a big-time athlete but when he's hitting shots and handling the ball like he was the last couple of days, he's on another level and he looks like a potential All-Conference type talent wherever he ends up.

His recruitment: Jerry Stackhouse has made him a major priority at Vanderbilt (he even hired Murrell's high school coach) while Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others are involved to one extent or another.



His play: This kid has end-to-end speed that can turn a game. If that doesn't work, his confidence and relentless desire to make plays will get the job done. He's a scoring point guard who gets buckets but don't sleep on his playmaking ability either.

His recruitment: Texas and Texas A&M joined Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech, who have offered.



His play: I just appreciate watching the way Davis goes about his business. He does what his team needs him to do on either side of the floor, he plays with toughness and he continues to get a little bit better each time out. The guy is just solid.

His recruitment: Committed to Wisconsin.

