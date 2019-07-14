EMERSON, Ga. -- Saturday at the Under Armour Association Finals featured bracket play spread across the cavernous Lakepoint Champions Center and North Cobb High School on the outskirts of Atlanta. College coaches were found everywhere watching talents like big-time Canadian point guard Karim Mane. Here's a look at what national basketball analyst Eric Bossi learned along with the college coaches and who was keeping tabs on who.



CANADIAN POINT GUARD IS THE MANE EVENT

During April, four-star Canadian point guard Karim Mane seemingly came out of nowhere to draw a bevvy of high major scholarship offers. After a run with the Canadian national team at the FIBA U19 World Championship and eye opening play at the UAA Finals, the physical and athletic 6-foot-4 floor general has proven that he's no fluke. He's big, he's strong, he plays in attack mode and he backs down from nobody.

Seton Hall had its entire staff on hand to see him and head coaches from Texas A&M, TCU and Texas were also in the crowd. Assistants were spotted from Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Xavier and many more as he's become one of the most high priority players on the Under Armour circuit.



BRYCE THOMPSON CAN PACK A CROWD

It wasn't a vintage performance from five-star guard Bryce Thompson when I watched him on Saturday morning. As always, he used his ability to find space to shoot open jumpers off the dribble, he just had an off shooting day. But, I don't think that's going to dampen any of the enthusiasm that big time programs have for the smooth and skilled 6-foot-4 combo guard from Oklahoma.

During his Saturday morning game I spotted North Carolina's Roy Williams, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger and assistants from Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and others as his recruitment is turning into a knockdown, drag-out affair.



IGHODARO'S RANKING IS WELL EARNED

As we looked to fill out the back end of the 2020 Rivals150 during our update last month, I wanted to take a chance on skilled combo forward Osasere Ighodaro even though we hadn't seen him as much as many of the other players we considered. But, I saw a skilled, bouncy and late-blooming high major prospect in the slender rising senior from Arizona. Today, as I watched again I wasn't just relieved that he was worthy of his ranking, I was a bit upset with myself for not being a bit more aggressive with him. He's starting to fill out some out top but it's his ability to put the ball on the floor, elevate quickly and make plays out of the high post that make him a perfect fit for an era built on spacing and creating mismatches. He definitely needs consideration for four-star status.

Ighodaro has become a major West Coast target and has also seen his recruitment expand across the country as programs like Arizona, Cal, Northwestern, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Texas, USC, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech are just a few who have offered. On Saturday, I spotted head coaches from Texas, Marquette, Northwestern along with assistants from Ole Miss, Stanford, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington State among those checking in on him.



NEBRASKA FOUR MAN MAX MURRELL IS THE REAL DEAL

I had a feeling that Omaha (Neb.) Millard North forward Max Murrell was going to be a big summer riser after catching glimpses of him with Factory Hoops back in April. His rapid ascension has exceeded what I expected it to and it's my belief that we need to be discussing him as a legitimate candidate for four-star status when we update our rankings after the summer. After seeing his recruitment heat up during June's evaluation period, Murrell's versatile inside/out game, quick twitch athleticism and above average instincts has turned into a lot of high level scholarship offers. Creighton, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, TCU and Virginia Tech have all come through with scholarships in the last month and could each be found watching on Saturday. I'd not be surprised if he doubled his high end offers in the next week and he definitely had the crowd buzzing.

"Max Murrell needs to be right around top 100. He's gonna be a MAJOR problem in two years," an assistant coach whose evaluations I've trusted for years texted and I have to concur.



DICK IS BECOMING A MAJOR TARGET FOR GOOD REASON

With a strong showing back in April, a performance at USA Basketball's U16 tryouts in late May that established him as a high major prospect and then a big performance during June, 6-foot-5 shooting guard Gradey Dick of KC Run GMC's 15U team has emerged as one of the top 2022 guards that I've seen. I didn't think anything different when I watched him put on a show during an early afternoon game against a talented Houston Defenders team. Dick has terrific size, can handle the ball with flair and shoot from deep. He also does it all with confidence and has the type of game that could make him a favorite of the mixtape crowd. More importantly, he's a favorite of the college coaching crowd. He had Iowa State's Steve Prohm (Dick's mother played for the Cyclones in college) and an Oklahoma State assistant on hand while I dropped by. Prohm and the Clones have offered and so have Creighton, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wichita State. He's going to merit serious consideration for our first edition of national rankings for the rising sophomore class.



THOMAS IS AN UNDERRATED WINNER

I had never seen or heard of Team Thrill combo guard Will Thomas prior to watching him lead his squad to a hard fought victory over Team Sizzle's five-star tandem of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, but man was I glad I saw him. Thomas to me looks like a guy that mid major programs in the Mid-Atlantic region should be tracking closely. He has an old school game filled with floaters, bumps to create contact and separation, confidence and tremendous leadership skills. When I went back to introduce myself to him and get his information, I was even more impressed by the way he interacted with his teammates than I was what I saw him do on the floor. His team was rightfully celebrating a big win and a move to the Final Four, but each time things were getting a little too raucous, Thomas would summon his teammates together and make it clear to them that they shouldn't be satisfied and that they had to stay locked in and prepare to play on Sunday. He told me that Coppin State, Coastal Carolina and Towson have offered and I think that's a good start to what should end up a pretty nice list of offers.



THERE WON'T BE MANY MORE INTRIGUING INCOMING FRESHMEN THAN BAYE FALL