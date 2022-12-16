At just 15 years old, Tyran Stokes trying to live up to hype
When discussing very young prospects, it’s important for people to be careful to not crown a player before his time has come. Too often, kids who separate themselves early flame out due to pressure and unreal expectations put on them by the media, social media and coaches.
That said, it's also important to acknowledge when a young prospect is standing out. That’s where 15-year-old Tyran Stokes comes into the picture.
Right now, he’s regarded as one of the top freshman basketball players in the country, playing a big role for nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Calif.).
Rivals caught up with Stokes to talk about his early offers, his game and what it’s like to have a target on his back at such a young age.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Early recruitment: “I have offers from Alabama, Louisville, Texas A&M, Jackson State, LSU, Arizona State, Charleston and IUPUI.”
Visits: “I went to Louisville Live. It was a great experience, I haven’t seen anything like it. I don’t have any visits planned, but would like to visit Indiana.”
On whether growing up in Louisville helps the Cards: “It does. Being from Louisville and playing for the hometown team, that would be great.”
Dream school: “I didn’t really (have a dream school). I just like watching everyone play.”
Description of his game: “I can get to the rim and I communicate on defense and offense. I get my team involved and I’m just an all-around player. I like watching Jayson Tatum and LeBron. I’m working on shooting off of the catch and off of the dribble.”
How he handles the hype at a young age: “I like it because people come at me and I can just show my game off. There’s good and bad sometimes. If you don’t play well, then they think you’re overrated, but I just take that as a good thing because I can just showcase my talent.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Through 10 games, Stokes is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for top 10 Prolific Prep, which has a 10-0 record. He’s shooting 40% from the outside and is second on the team in rebounding and third in assists.
Stokes’ body control, combined with his athleticism and strength at a young age, is very impressive. He has an all-around impact in every game in which he plays.