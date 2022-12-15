Azavier Robinson is another 2025 prospect that basketball recruiting followers should familiarize themselves with over the next couple of years. Robinson is a 6-foot-1 point guard with two-way upside and impressive rebounding traits for his position and size. Recently in a rivalry game, Robinson posted a stat line of 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and zero turnovers. Playing with a high motor at both ends of the floor helps Robinson to separate himself from the opposition. He scores well from all areas of the floor, using craftiness and balance, and seems to be progressing steadily over the course of the past year. Robinson spoke with Rivals about his early recruitment, a description of his game, and more.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Purdue: “I took a visit there not too long ago and I really liked their practice. I also like the campus, too. Watching the practice was my favorite part. It was very intense and they had high energy.” Indiana: “I haven’t taken a visit there yet, but I’m going to on Dec. 20. I don’t know too much about the program yet, to be honest. I know they have some success, though. I’m looking forward to going down there.” Self-scouting report: “I’m pretty much an all-around player, and I play both sides of the floor. I score and I rebound pretty well, too. I really look up to how hard Russell Westbrook plays, and that’s part of the reason he’s been one of my favorite players over the past few years. I like how even when he doesn’t play great offensively, he plays hard every possession. My strengths would be getting to the rim and beating my defender off of the dribble, and I’m working on my shooting. I feel like with shooting, it can always be better, but I would say I’m a good shooter, though.”

