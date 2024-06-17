“It’s pretty cool,” Lopez said. “I love both sports, so right now I’m just focusing on getting better in both.”

After all, starring in two sports only enhances the options going forward.

Jasen Lopez wouldn’t exactly consider it a problem, not at this point anyway; nor does he feel compelled to make any rash decisions at this stage.

The progression has been consistent for multiple years now.

Over the last two seasons, the rising junior has racked up more than 1,700 receiving yards and more than 16 touchdowns on the gridiron then pumping in 24 points a game on the hardwood.

That’s brought a horde of college football coaches including NC State, Miami, Florida, Pitt, West Virginia, Tennessee and Nebraska, among many others, plus offers from Florida International and Hofstra in hoops.

“I’ve got two more sessions this summer for basketball, so I’m hoping to get a lot more offers,” said Lopez, who recently transferred to football powerhouse Chaminda Madonna Prep. “My goal is really to play both sports as long as I can. I’m still picking up football offers, so that’s been going great. I love basketball and I love football.”

Lopez’s plan, however lofty, is to suit up in both sports at the next level.

Lopez recently emerged as one of the top guards at the Under Armour Next Future 60 in Florida. He showed great balance as a lead guard, masterfully picking his spots, getting to the rim and knocking down perimeter jump shots efficiently.

That precision has earned him a reputation as one of the toughest guards in the Under Armour Association, suiting up for SOH Elite.

“That’s what I want,” Lopez said of playing both sports in college. “I feel like I could pull it off. I know that people always say that you have to focus on one or the other, but I’m going to try and make it work.”

It helps that Lopez has already found correlations between being a receiver and being a point guard.

“As a receiver you have to get in and out of breaks and you have to cut on the dime and things like that to get to the end zone,” Lopez said. “As a guard, you have to make similar cuts running the offense and creating offense to get to the rim. I love everything about both sports. Right now, I want to finish strong and pick up more offers for basketball. I feel like I’ll be able to play both sports at a high level.”