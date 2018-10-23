How probable is it that Nova lands JRE? — Dylan Blanchard (@dccb31) October 21, 2018

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Kline/Under Armour

The recruitment of top-10 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is nearing an end. He has completed visits to his final five of Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova. The five-star prospect has been a heavily coveted and recruited target since his underclassman years and little has changed since then. Could Villanova land him? It has a better chance than what people originally thought. The son of Lester Earl, who played at Kansas in the 1990s, Robinson-Earl grew up surrounded by Kansas fans and attended a number of games and practices during his childhood. He made the move to IMG Academy in Florida this fall but many still believed that he would return back to the Sunflower State and suit up for the Jayhawks next season. Villanova appears to have made a strong run and put itself into legitimate contention to win Robinson-Earl's commitment. Jay Wright and his staff have apparently done a phenomenal job recruiting Robinson-Earl and this race has become a tough one to call. FOR MORE VILLANOVA COVERAGE, VISIT NOVAILLUSTRATED.COM

How did this weekend go for Duke with regards to Vernon Carey Jr? — Wade Bosley (@WadeBosley16) October 21, 2018

Vernon Carey, Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

By all accounts, Vernon Carey’s official visit to Duke over the weekend was a rousing success. While he was joined by five-star juniors B.J. Boston and Jalen Johnson, this weekend was all about Carey and how he could flourish under the tutelage of Mike Krzyzewski. Carey, who has already visited Kentucky, will stay home next week and see Miami for the umpteenth time, though this will be an official visit. He still plans to visit North Carolina next month and a final official to Michigan State remains in the works. Duke was the heavy favorite in the early spring but a lot has changed since then. The Spartans look to be the favorite at this point, but the Blue Devils made up major ground over the weekend. Carey's recruitment now appears to be a 1A and 1B type of situation. That is crucial since Carey’s commitment is expected to be made before the turn of the calendar and the need for interior star power is a pressing concern for Duke.

Kentucky is likely to lose 2-4 big men next year, so which big men in the 2019 class do they get? — Jason 🅥 (@Darezay) October 21, 2018

CJ Walker Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

How does the FBI corruption scandal impact Kansas? — Josh Williams (@joshwilliams724) October 21, 2018

Bill Self AP Images