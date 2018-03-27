In this week’s Twitter Tuesday, we evaluate Dan Hurley's first steps at UConn, the leaders for Matthew Hurt, Penn State’s hopes for its 2019 class and Penny Hardaway's recruiting efforts. MORE: Monday's McDonald's All-American takeaways

Corey, given new Uconn HCDH’s affection for URI, is it probable he would contact any of his URI ‘19 recruits? And, does he contact JAkinjo to gauge interest or just move on? Is it possible he makes more room 4 ‘19 & talks 2 1 or 2 current UC players 2 get them to leave? thx — Joe Falcha (@jfalch22) March 25, 2018

Dan Hurley AP Images

Joe is asking about Dan Hurley's first steps with his current and future rosters at UConn. Regarding James Akinjo, Hurley may reach out to the four-star guard but it is extremely unlikely that the Rivals150 product will recommit to UConn. Akinjo pledged to the Huskies because of Kevin Ollie and his coaching staff and, seeing that he is from California and will have a litany of options this spring, I do not see him playing for UConn in the fall. Like in most coaching transitions, I would expect for there to be some roster attrition at UConn. That makes Hurley's own work on the transfer market and hitting best available lists for the 2018 class that much more important in the near term. Where Hurley can make up some ground is in the 2019 class. He led Rhode Island to one of the top mid-major recruiting classes for the 2018 cycle and he'll now be able to recruit even more heavily-coveted prospects. I would look for the Huskies to prioritize regional Rivals150 prospects such as Jaiden Delaire, Akok Akok, Aidan Igiehon, Tre Mitchell and Isaiah Stewart. FOR MORE UCONN COVERAGE, VISIT STORRSCENTRAL.COM.

Who is the leader for Matthew Hurt? — Josh Williams (@RockChalkDd) March 25, 2018

Matthew Hurt Adidas/Kelly Kline

A top-five prospect in the 2019 class and arguably the most polished of his elite peers, the recruitment of Matthew Hurt has been a blueblood affair for some time now. While there is no clear leader, North Carolina and Kansas have done the most work with the Minnesota native. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks have invested a ton of time and attention with the 6-foot-9 forward. Hurt fits the modern day frontcourt prospect perfectly: He can take his man off the bounce, consistently make shots to the perimeter, is an underrated athlete and rebounds in and out of his area. For all of these reasons, it is easy to see why both have had an offer on the table for over a year and a half now. However, those two bluebloods are not alone in the race for Hurt. His brother, Michael, is a sophomore for Minnesota and the Gophers have continued to battle the nation’s elite for Hurt's commitment. Kentucky jumped in with an offer a few months back and Duke has begun to recruit him as well. Indiana has an offer in and is a solid darkhorse in his recruitment.

Penn State. Who are the 2019 kids they are in good with? — Sekrah Sports (@sekrah) March 25, 2018

Pat Chambers AP Images

Penn State already struck in the 2019 class with the commitment of 6-foot-8 power forward Patrick Kelly. Unknown to most, Kelly is an underrated addition. The Nittany Lions will need to hit the mark in the 2019 class as they will lose multiple key contributors to graduation and, in the case of Tony Carr, a potential early exit for the NBA Draft. Penn State has remained focused on a number of backcourt prospects in recent months. It may be difficult to finish things out with four-star guard Casey Morsell but the Nittany Lions are in contention. Judah Jordan is another prospect to keep an eye on, as is Maceo Austin. Philadelphia standouts Donta Scott and Seth Lundy are prospects to monitor, as is four-star Delaware big man Eric Dixon.

How do you see Penny's recent hire affecting this class? or is it too late for him to pull off something crazy? — . (@893CP) March 26, 2018

Alex Lomax