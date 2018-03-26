ATLANTA -- Festivities for the McDonald's All-American Game kicked off on Monday morning as both the East and West squads held full practices. In front of several NBA scouts and the assembled media, North Carolina-bound Nassir Little impressed the invited visitors ahead of Wednesday's game. RELATED: Langford gives update on final three | Montgomery talks visits

NASSIR LITTLE CAME READY TO COMPETE

Each year I show up at the McDonald's All-American Game hoping that all the players are ready to compete. Sure, I want to finalize some things in my mind for rankings, but most of all I just want competitive workouts. North Carolina-bound five-star forward Nassir Little got the memo. Playing for the West squad in the first practice of the day, I thought that Little had the best day of anybody I saw. Little made a very favorable first impression on several NBA scouts I spoke with and they like the same things I do about him. He's a big, strong wing with 6-foot-7 size, plus athleticism and a non stop motor. He was hitting shots, playing like a man on the glass and I feel really good that we have him ranked higher than the rest of the industry. UNC has not had a player like him in some time and he's the type of tough and versatile athlete they need to make an instant impact.



WILLIAMSON STARTING TO LOOK HEALTHY AGAIN

For much of the last year, Duke commit Zion Williamson has been playing at less than 100 percent health. With a grueling schedule and one nagging injury after another, the 6-foot-6 power wing and social media sensation struggled to stay in tip top shape. Williamson weighed in at 272 pounds at USA Basketball in October and looked like he might be even bigger than that when I last saw him at the Hoophall Classic in mid January. Here in Atlanta, Williamson looks like he has fresh legs and he's in noticeably better shape and condition. He's always going to be a bigger guy and it's astounding to see the things he can do athletically at his size, but being in top condition certainly helps. He's not similar to any player I can remember seeing at Duke and I'm really interested to see how Mike Krzyzewski implements him next season.



BAZLEY OPENED NBA EYES

The player I was asked the most about by NBA personnel was Syracuse-bound forward Darius Bazley. It wasn't a surprise either because he's exactly the type of long, athletic, versatile guy they that they drool over because of upside. I get liking the upside, but the reason he was catching their eyes and why he's validating himself as a top 10 player is that his skill is coming along rapidly. Bazley is more recognized as a high flyer in transition and a defender who can switch up and down from point guard all the way to power forward. But, he's really improved his jump shooting and I was most impressed by how easily he created separation with a dribble or two to get his jumper. Over the last year, Bazley has been one of the most steadily improving players in the class of 2018 and I'm starting to buy into him as a kid with legitimate one and done potential.



LANGFORD HAS HIS PEERS AS CONFUSED AS ANYBODY ELSE

Clearly a big part of my job is finding out which way players are leaning for school and why. In five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford, I've run across one of the most difficult to gauge players that I've ever covered. Later on in the week we'll have more on what his peers think he may do when it comes time to choose between Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. Based on some informal polling today, they are just as confused about what he will or won't do as the rest of us are. Traditionally, kids can be pretty good sources for what their peers are thinking because they talk to each other, a lot, about their college decisions. Langford, though, appears to be just as quiet and soft spoken with his peers as he is with the media. There are still a few more days for his friends to get him to crack, though.



