Does this past visit swing Keion Brooks closer to Kentucky? — Kendyl Provost 🤓 (@kenondraft) February 17, 2019

Five-star wing Keion Brooks made some noise over the weekend by making a surprise visit to Kentucky. The Wildcats went on to impress the nation with a tremendous victory over top-ranked Tennessee in front of a racous crowd at Rupp Arena, so it would be difficult to say anything negative came out of his time in Lexington. However, Brooks should already have had a firm understanding what Kentucky can offer by now., along with each of his other finalists What is likely the hold-up with Brooks in deciding is figuring out the roster makeup at each of his finalists, which might not be known for another few weeks. For Kentucky, this year is bit different compared to recent seasons whenever it comes to early NBA Draft entrants. The remaining college season will determine who stays and goes. More wing departures might enhance Kentucky’s chances compared to a visit to UK but, either way, it does look as if the Wildcats are in a good spot with him. Do not discount Indiana, still, despite their reason struggles, as the Hoosiers remain a top suitor for him, with Michigan State, Purdue and UNC remain in the picture, too.

Matt hurt to duke picking up steam? — Jesse Perry (@JessePerry542) February 17, 2019

There is really nothing new with Matthew Hurt. Yes, Coach K was in to see the five-star forward last week, but his recruitment remains a priority for all of those involved as he has not been willing to show his hand as to which way that he might be leaning.

He has already taken four official visits this winter to Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and UNC. The Blue Devils have a lot to sell to with their upcoming hole in the frontcourt that will be left by Zion Williamson, which would likely intrigue any high school prospect, but Kansas remains my personal pick for now with the Minnesota native. He has not made any other visit plans and has not scheduled a commitment date as he could be waiting until after the college season to see how each of his finalists’ rosters shake out.

How do you see Josh Christopher’s recruitment playing out? Is Mizzou the favorite? — Kris (@mizkris18) February 18, 2019

Missouri is definitely a top suitor for Josh Christopher and having his cousin on staff as the strength and conditioning coach definitely enhances the Tigers’ chances with him. However, this is not a done deal for Missouri but rather is a fairly wide-open recruitment as some of the best within the sport have placed a heavy priority upon him. Two weeks ago, Arizona State hosted his older brother, Caleb Christopher, for an official visit. The Sun Devils had already offered the 2019 guard and by all reports, the visit, which Josh attended alongside his older sibling, was a great success. Playing alongside his brother could definitely be an appealing factor for whenever the junior guard decides on a college as it looks as if ASU has made up some major ground with him. Others, including Cal, a program that his oldest brother, Patrick Christopher, once starred at, Florida State, Georgetown, and Oregon are just a few others that have remained in close contact with the five-star prospect. A commitment does not seem to be near, but it does look as if Arizona State’s recent push has surged the Sun Devils alongside Missouri as the strongest of contenders for his commitment.

A lot of top 5’s for UNC offers but mostly misses. Are they just being used for window dressing based on their past tradition? — Chuck Sebastian (@ncncblue) February 17, 2019