Basketball Recruiting - Twitter Tuesday: Surprise freshman classes, Bronny James and more

In today’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com Basketball analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at some freshmen groups with potential to surprise during the 2020-21 college season, the latest on Jordan Nesbitt, thoughts on five-star Aminu Mohammed, Bronny James place in 2023 and more. MORE: Who is top prospect behind Emoni Bates?



Any underrated freshman classes you think will help their team more than expected? — Ross Homan (@Ross_homan1) September 21, 2020

Where do you see Jordan Nesbitt ending up? Is Bryce Hopkins a Kentucky lean? — ILLINI217 (@DustinVick217) September 21, 2020

For any readers who may not know, Jordan Nesbitt cut his list to Illinois, Memphis and hometown St. Louis last week. The tough wing from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian is a bully on both ends of the floor who has risen to No. 46 in the 2021 Rivals150. Currently, Nesbitt is set to announce his college decision on his birthday, Oct. 1.

What we’ve always known with him is that he’s not likely to go far from home and his final three reflect that. From the sounds of it Illinois and Memphis have really turned things up over the past few weeks and they may be gaining some traction. My Futurecast is currently with St. Louis but I don’t have quite the same level of confidence in that being the right choice that I did when I entered my pick about a month and a half ago. I still favor SLU, but this one has tightened up. When Bryce Hopkins decommitted from Louisville and picked up a Kentucky offer, a commitment was thought to be imminent. I would still favor the Wildcats for the top 30 forward, but it may not be quite as open and shut as it was thought to be. One team that could be a sleeper here is Texas.

Does IU have a shot at Mohammed or are you thinking he is leaning towards going pro? — Kevin Parker (@KevinmParker_) September 21, 2020

Aminu Mohammed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There hasn’t been much movement with the recruitment of Aminu Mohammed in a bit. I wouldn’t necessarily expect there to be any kind of rush for him to get things over with either. The five-star wants to take his time to make sure he gets his decision right.

As for the Hoosiers, they have probably been involved with him as long or longer than anybody else and they’ve built a strong relationship. Indiana has a very legitimate shot. Harvard, Georgetown, Georgia, Kansas State, Louisville, Pitt and Wake Forest are some of the others who have been most active but I couldn’t confidently state a leader right now.

As for the second part of your question, there has been much speculation behind the scenes that Mohammed could look into the pro route, but it isn’t something that he or anybody close to him has been saying much about just yet. I would bet on this recruitment taking some time.

@ebosshoops when are you guys dropping 2023 class rankings? Where would Bronny jr rank in them? #twittertuesday — Meh Sounder (@MehSounder) September 21, 2020

Bronny James (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

That has been a big question. We want to get the 2023 list put together but this year has been a bit problematic since we didn’t have the usual summertime to get out and focus on the now sophomore class like we usually would have. We have spent lots of time watching the video we can, but with players that young, seeing them in person is even more important because they are new to us and there is a big difference in seeing them up close and personal vs. online.

Bronny is a kid who we did get to see quite a bit during his freshman season playing for a loaded Sierra Canyon program. He’s a nice athlete, shows potential as a jump shooter and is an alert passer. Obviously, his bloodlines are incredible. He would have to rank in at least the top 25 or so to start off with.

Does Michigan go hard for another wing after missing with Harrison Ingram? — Wolverine SZN〽️〽️〽️ (@WolverineSZN1) September 21, 2020