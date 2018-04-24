What’s your take on the TJD - Brooks recruitment? Package deals rarely happen, but they seem like quite the duo. Will they play together in college as well? — Patrick (@IU2714) April 23, 2018

Trayce Jackson-Davis Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Keion Brooks and Trayce Jackson-Davis are the top two prospects out of Indiana in the 2019 class. They've spent the spring playing alongside each other on the Nike circuit with the Spiece Indy Heat and complement each other perfectly on the court. There hasn’t been much said between the two about playing together in college, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. Jackson-Davis recently hosted head coaches from Ohio State, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa for in-home visits. The in-state Hoosiers have made him a priority ever since Archie Miller took over in Bloomington a year ago. The battle for Brooks has been thought to be between Indiana and Kentucky. The Hoosiers, just as they have with Jackson-Davis, have shown heavy interest in keeping the in-state star home for college. Many believed that he would have committed by now, but he has remained patient and open with all newcomers. If Brooks and Jackson-Davis are going to play together in college, it would seem like Indiana is the most likely place for that to happen.

Is Jaiden Delaire a must-get for UConn? If so, what hurdles do you see in getting a commitment? — Zach (@ZV412) April 23, 2018

Jaiden DeLaire is as close to a must-get for the new UConn staff that there is out there. The four-star prospect was born and raised in Connecticut and has been a Huskies follower for the most of his life. DeLaire was a priority for the former staff at UConn and that has continued under new head coach Dan Hurley. He offered DeLaire after less than a week on the job and was on hand for a few of his games this past week in Dallas. The one thing that could come between DeLaire and ultimately choosing UConn is if he decides he wants to attend a more academically prestigious school such as Stanford, Vanderbilt or an Ivy League university. If Duke were to come in and offer, that could change some things as well, too.

Who do you see as the leader in Wendell Moore’s recruitment at the moment? Likely staying in-state I’m assuming — WFU Sports Stats (@DeacFan3) April 23, 2018

Wendell Moore USA Basketball

It's hard to envision Wendell Moore leaving his home state of North Carolina. North Carolina and Duke are serious contenders. The Tar Heels had at least one coach on hand for each of his games this past week in Dallas, and Duke has begun to ramp things up with him as well. Wake Forest should not be discounted in Moore's recruitment, either. No program has invested more time and attention in recruiting Moore than the Demon Deacons. Kansas may pose the biggest threat to pull Moore out of North Carolina, but South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio State and Washington have also worked Moore hard.

Where's Brandon Williams going? — Arizona BearDown! 🐻⬇ (@WildcatBearDown) April 23, 2018

Brandon Williams Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB